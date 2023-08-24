Watch Weak Calf Born on Scorching Texas Day Enjoy Spa Treatment—'Pampered'

A video of a weak calf being pampered after being born on one of the hottest days in Texas has sparked some jealous comments online.

Cows are not normally animals that you would consider being ones that would enjoy being pampered, but this calf proved that everyone enjoys a bit of downtime.

In a video uploaded to the social media platform TikTok, Leeanna Thomas explained that the calf needed to be cared for after being born during a hot spell in southeast Texas.

The video was captioned: "This weak calf was pampered and rehydrated after being born on one of the hottest days in southeastern Texas."

As the video continued, the calf could be seen receiving some grooming as well as a massage and being given fruit. After being washed and massaged, the calf was wrapped warm in a robe in a bid to stop it from getting a cold.

In her videos, Thomas shows the day-to-day life of working alongside cows on a farm and shows her giving them fruit and scratches for their itches.

According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, Texas is home to an estimated 13 million cattle and calves, ranking it first in the U.S. for total cattle numbers. It added that the beef cattle industry is by far the largest sector in the Texas agriculture industry.

The department said there are 248,416 farms and ranches covering 127 million acres across Texas. It added that of the 408,506 producers in Texas, 37 percent are women and 36 percent of Texas producers list farming as their primary occupation.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service stated there are 28.9 million beef cows in the U.S. as of January 1, 2023, a decrease of 4 percent from last year. The number of milk cows in the U.S. increased to 9.4 million and the calf crop was estimated to be 34.5 million, down by 2 percent from 2021.

Since being shared on July 16, the clip has attracted some 70.5 million views and an estimated 6.8 million likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video praised how well the calf was treated.

TikTok user Aubrey Keim said: "This is how all cows should be treated."

Weirdo!? added: "This cow has a better skincare routine than me."

Blondeturtle commented: "That is one of the prettiest cows I have ever seen."

While danielvalerin122 posted: "Excuse me, your majesty, is there anything else the queen would like?"

Newsweek has reached out to Leeanna Thomas via email for comment.