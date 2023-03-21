Watch as 'Wrecking Ball' Foster Dog Gate-Crashes Owner's Work Call

One dog making a cameo on his owner's work video call has delighted the internet.

In a clip on TikTok with 1.4 million views, foster dog Claude's surprise appearance has been cheered.

Vanessa and Mark Gallivan live in Dublin, Ireland, and are fostering 3-month-old Rottweiler Claude from the Dog's Trust charity in the country. While working from home, Mark was taking an important work video call on the couch when Claude jumped at the chance to introduce himself.

Since the boom of remote working, dogs have become increasingly present in work calls and often find a way to distract their owners from their emails. When it comes to planning meetings and hitting deadlines at work, it can be helpful to follow some tips on how to keep your pup entertained.

Great tips for working from home with your dog include ensuring the pet has had plenty of exercise before the day starts. You can also try introducing toys, food puzzles and outdoor space.

"It's the first and last time," Vanessa told Newsweek. "Mark moved to the desk for all future meetings."

Vanessa revealed that her husband had also been busted for sitting on the couch while the greenscreen looked like he was at a desk.

"There is no way I'm getting away with this as well as sitting on the couch, busted." Mark said.

In hundreds of comments, TikTok users were quick to joke about the dog's appearance in the call.

"The man was fighting for his life," wrote one commenter, while another posted: "Alexa play wrecking ball."

"He came out of nowhere," wrote another TikTok user, as another commented: "Rescue dogs are the wildest. Mine has the same energy."

The other members on Mark's call were thrilled that the puppy dropped by to say hello. "Luckily, they found it hilarious," said Vanessa. "They said: 'Are we all going to ignore the fact that Mark got attacked by a dog?'

"I love watching funny dog videos and felt people would appreciate this video too and get a good laugh," added Vanessa. "When I sent it into my friend group, they couldn't stop laughing and watched it over and over."

Shocked by the viral reaction, Vanessa said she didn't expect her video to gain so much attention, but she was pleased that people had enjoyed it. "It was just a funny moment that got captured. The joys of working from home," she added.

