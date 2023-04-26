Video of Water Release from Lake Powell Viewed More Than 100k Times

A video of the water release from Lake Powell has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The footage, posted to Twitter and other social media channels by Las Vegas Locally, shows a surge of water being released from the Colorado River reservoir.

As of April 26, it had surpassed 389,000 views on Twitter.

"The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has begun releasing water from Lake Powell in order to create a water surge that travels through the Grand Canyon — helping to restore sandbars and beaches — before arriving in Lake Mead tomorrow," the twitter post said.

The water release is part of a plan from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to release a much higher amount of water through Lake Powell's Glen Canyon Dam between April 24 and 27. During this time, up to 39,500 cubic feet per second of water will be released from the reservoir.

From there, the water will flow through the Grand Canyon and replenish sandbars and beaches.

A file photo of the Glen Canyon Dam. More water than usual is being released from Lake Powell to feed Lake Mead. Nico Strotmann/Getty

It will also help to move sediment downriver, all the way down to Lake Mead, which lies on the border between Nevada and Arizona. This process is known as a High Flow Experiment. The Bureau undertakes these sporadically, depending on how much water is available.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead have been in trouble in recent years due to the megadrought gripping the southwestern U.S. Their water levels have been declining rapidly due to the dry conditions.

Lake Mead in particular has reached record low levels over the past year and it is in great need of replenishment. In July last year, the lake reached the lowest point it had ever been, at 1,040 feet. The water levels have risen slightly since then, but it still remains at only 30 percent of its usual capacity.

As of April 26, Lake Mead's water levels were at 1,047.08 feet.

The Bureau is likely initiating the High Flow Experiment due to the record amount of rain and snow the southwest has seen in recent months.

The wet weather has meant that snowpack is at extremely high levels. This means there is more water available than there has been usually been during the drought.

High Flow Experiments are only undertaken when there is enough water to release.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead are formed by the Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams. They both produce hydropower for the surrounding communities. Lake Mead provides water for 25 million people in the Colorado River basin states.

This is why experts are becoming so concerned with the dwindling water levels.

The Bureau of Reclamation has initiated several proposals on how to conserve water.

Earlier in April, the U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Reclamation presented a plan to prevent the complete collapse of the Colorado River. This included plans on how to conserve water for the reservoirs.

