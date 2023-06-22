Tech & Science

Water Restricted as Chicago Suffers Worst Drought in a Decade

Tech & Science Drought Chicago Illinois Midwest

Suburbs in Chicago are implementing water restrictions as the area's drought continues to rage.

New Lenox and Mokena are now under Tier 1 water restrictions, Village of New Lenox, Illinois, said on its Facebook page on June 20.

"Due to the high temperatures and lack of rain in the forecast, New Lenox and Mokena are going to Tier 1 Watering restrictions beginning tonight," the statement said. "This means outside watering will only be allowed on odd/even days (based on address number) between 7:00 AM and 11:00 AM. There will be no watering allowed at night until further notice. "

About a week ago, Illinois was declared to be in its worst drought seen in a decade.

Chicago drought
A photo shows the Chicago skyline in summer heat. The region is experiencing drought conditions. Eblis/Getty

An update from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed that severe drought was recorded in parts of central, northwest and western Illinois, while a large portion of the rest of the state is seeing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Illinois has suffered from flash droughts since mid-April due to an extremely dry period, but just three months ago, the state had no drought conditions at all.

Newsweek reached out to various experts for comment via email, but a recent update from the National Weather Service in Chicago reported that there did not seem to be any relief to drought conditions coming soon.

"Warm summer-like weather pattern will continue through this week into the next," it said in a recent update posted to Twitter. "A lake breeze will keep the temperatures cooler by the lake but inland highs will reach high 80s - low 90s. Drought conditions don't seem to have much improvement."

Very hot conditions are continuing this weekend, another Tweet said, with a small chance of some showers on Sunday.

The state has seen very little rain recently, which has greatly participated to drought conditions.

Last month, the National Weather Service warned that flash droughts could be headed for the state after May only recorded 0.42 inches of rainfall. This dry pattern has so far continued into June and does not appear to be letting up anytime soon.

But Illinois is not alone in its dry conditions. Other parts of the Midwest have also been suffering from drought.

Most of the U.S.' drought is concentrated in the West, which has been gripped by a megadrought for several decades. However, this year, it looks as though the West is in a better position than the Midwest after it received heavy winter showers across December 2022 to March 2023.

Drought has been increasing in the U.S. due to climate change, which is causing also more extreme weather conditions like "whiplash," a drastic shift between weather conditions.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about drought? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
