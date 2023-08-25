The Way 'Unadoptable' Black Cat Looks at New Mom Melts Hearts

Many people are superstitious about black cats, but in reality, they can be the sweetest little creatures. A black cat called Finn has melted hearts all over the internet after going viral for the way he looks at his new mom.

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday by his owner, under the username Sirfinnusa, the cat, who had spent so many days in shelter that nobody ever thought he'd find a home, can be seen snuggling his mom, looking at her with nothing but love in his eyes.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "When you adopt an 'unadoptable' cat and no one looks at you the way he does." Followed by: "Sabrina and Salem incoming."

On the left, Finn looking at his mom with loving eyes, on the right a picture of Finn chilling. A black cat's way of looking at his mom has melted hearts online. sirfinnusa

According to Belmont County Animal Rescue League, black cats are admitted to animal shelters and rescue facilities more than felines of any other color. In fact, black cats and dogs make up the majority of incoming animals, roughly 30 percent.

Finn's mom told Newsweek that he was found on the streets in January of 2021. He was presumed to be feral and had some health complications (underweight, an infection, etc.).

"When he was captured by our local shelter he spent three months in and out of the vet's office until he could be adopted," she said. "As a black cat (who was feral), this added an extra challenge. When I first met him, they warned me that he was incredibly shy, and probably wouldn't approach me. However, almost immediately, he came over to me and curled into my lap. He wrapped his paws around my arm. It was almost like, 'You're not leaving me.'

"That's when I knew I wasn't putting him down. I ended up filling out the paperwork with him still in my lap! I think sometimes the animal picks you, and this was one of those moments. It took a few months for him to adjust to life inside a house.

"He showed a lot of signs of separation anxiety, and it's still something we are working on today. But he's really come out of his shell. He's a very loving and playful cat. He even plays fetch! He is friendly now to almost everyone he meets and shows so much confidence when exploring new things. Which is so far from the cat that was brought into the shelter in 2021."

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 152,300 views and 13,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Bethany Sansom Roley, commented: "This is exactly how my black cat used to look at me. I loved him so much." And shawn282 said: "The sweetest boy." Ryan2-D2 added: "Black cats are the cuddliest most loving in my experience."

Meowriams wrote: "The 'unadoptable' are always the sweetest." And Amybluffton said: "I only adopt older black cats: because no one else will... they are the best."

