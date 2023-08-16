U.S.

'We Are Coming to Kill You': Woman Charged in Threat to Judge Chutkan

A Texas woman is facing federal charges, accused of leaving a threatening message to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's January 6 case.

According to court documents filed in the Southern District of Texas court, Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called Chutkan's chambers on the evening of August 5 and left "a threatening voicemail message." Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security said that Shry started her call by saying, "Hey you stupid slave," followed by a racial slur.

During the call, investigators said, Shry "threatened to kill anyone who went after former President Trump." She also specifically threatened to kill Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat representing Texas' 18th Congressional District, as well as "all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and all people of the LGBTQ community," read the filing from Friday.

The E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C., is pictured on August 5, 2023. A woman in Texas is facing federal charges, accused of threatening U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump's January 6 case. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

"The caller further stated, 'You are in our sights, we want to kill you,' and 'We want to kill Sheila Jackson Lee,'" the filing continued, which was signed by DHS Special Agent Joshua Henry.

"If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b****," the call continued. Shry also reportedly told Chutkan, "You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it."

DHS agents questioned Shry at her residence on August 8, the filing continued, during which she admitted to making the call to Chutkan's chambers. Shry also reportedly told investigators that she had no plans to travel to Washington, D.C., or Houston, Texas, to carry out her threats, but added that if Lee "comes to Alvin, then we need to worry."

Shry is being charged with one count of transmitting a threat to injure another person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

