Opinion

We Can Have Peace in East Asia Through Regional Prosperity | Opinion

Julian Gresser , adviser to China, Korea, Japan, the U.S. State Department in the Carter Administration, and the World Bank
Opinion China Asia East Asia Xi Jinping

China and the U.S. are now hurtling by design or inadvertence into war, with no offramp or effective mechanism to prevent it. The present danger is acute for four reasons.

The political and military leadership in both countries are framing the conflict as a struggle for world hegemony, with China seeking to shift the balance of power and the U.S. resisting it. The chances of an erratic act based on miscalculation are increasing. President Xi Jinping or his generals could decide to invade Taiwan, which could precipitate a nuclear response from the U.S.

A random event can easily trigger calamitous misinterpretation like we saw back in 2021, when a Starlink satellite came dangerously close to colliding with the Chinese Space Station. Chinese military strategists might well have construed this event as an intentional act of war by the U.S. military.

China and the U.S. can also be dragged into war by the ambitions and recklessness of other countries, in particular North Korea and Russia. Kim Jong Un abetted by both countries could lob a missile into Japanese territorial waters, which happened recently.

We will not solve these complex problems with the same kind of thinking that produced them. What is needed is new thinking, and new values.

Evolutionary values and new modes of action can increase the chances of our collective survival. One promising pathway is the Gaiapolis Strategy, inspired in part by Mayors for Peace. It is the original vision of Hiroshima Mayor Takeshi Araki to create a league of 10,000 cities by 2030 dedicated to preventing the next nuclear war. Mayors for Peace already engaged 8,200 member cities. The essential idea of Gaiapolis is to redefine urban and regional prosperity at the provincial, state, and local levels, which today is largely based on quantitative economic growth dominated by technology, to one that emphasizes enhanced quality of life and opportunity for all inhabitants.

Read more

Gaiapolis is based on a recognition of the benefits of local ownership, control, management, and financing of local and regional development. Gaiapolis cities and regions seek to deliver safe, green, resilient, energy efficient, inclusive, collaborative, and equitable habitats. They recognize and value wisdom, kindness, compassion, beauty, generosity, and altruism. They support the arts and culture, entertainment, sports, families, and play, and harmony with the natural world.

The U.S., Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China can all play a vital and creative role in ushering in this ecotopian vision.

For the past 30 years many cities in Asia, including Chinese cities, joined together in Gaiapolis' predecessor, Technopolis, which designed and implemented largely successful policies based on the premise that "strategic technologies" can serve as catalysts of job creation and economic growth.

Chinese flag
The flag of the People's Republic of China flies in the wind above the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in San Francisco, Calif. PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images

The Chinese government under Chair Deng Xiaoping pioneered the concept—along with Japanese Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) planners—of special economic development zones to catalyze local innovation and creativity. There are already in place international networks of collaborating cities, including integral, resilient, green, and compassionate cities networks. And the conditions are ripe for a new U.S.-Japan Evolutionary Partnership which would bring massive Japanese investment, especially around optical fiber infrastructure, to California (NTT already established a research center in Sunnyvale), which together with Japan offers the world's third largest market. The countries of the East Asia region also have a unique opportunity to collaborate with the U.S. in designing and fostering new applications for wisdom and ethical artificial intelligence.

The realization of great visions begins with baby steps. In East Asia today there is a cornucopia of entrepreneurial talent. But less well developed is philanthropic venture capital, basic business management skills, and understanding and support from central authorities for local innovation. Public interest evangelism in business is in its infancy. These and other practical impediments can be effectively addressed by new educational and training programs.

To prevent us from going over the nuclear precipice in the early 21st century, what is urgently demanded is a shift upward in basic values toward compassion, courage, discernment, and forbearance. Increasing the quality of life by an enduring prosperity for every inhabitant of cities and regions within East Asia and the U.S. is the best antidote to war. It is our imaginative choice.

Julian Gresser was co-chair of the Japan Industrial Policy Group at the U.S. State Department in the Carter administration, and has been an adviser to China, Korea, and the Prime Minister's Office of Japan. His latest book is How the Leopard Changed Its Spots: Evolutionary Values for an Age in Crisis.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC