Tech & Science

Weather Phenomenon Capsizes Boat on Lake Michigan

By
Tech & Science Weather Chicago Illinois Science

An extremely rare weather phenomenon this week caused a boat to capsize on Lake Michigan in Illinois.

The boat capsized just off 31st Beach in Chicago on Tuesday after a sudden gust of wind drastically changed temperatures in the area, WFLD reported. All individuals on board were rescued.

The incident was caused by a weather phenomenon exclusive to the area known as a "pneumonia front." It occurs when cool winds off Lake Michigan accelerate inland, causing temperatures to drop drastically.

The term was coined in the 1960s by the National Weather Service, and describes the moment when the temperature drops by up to 16 degrees Fahrenheit for around one hour at a time. It usually occurs in April through to July.

Lake Michigan ice vapor
A photo shows vapor rising from Lake Michigan when temperatures were about -6 degrees on December 22, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. On May 16, 2023, an extremely rare weather phenomenon caused a boat to capsize on Lake Michigan. Scott Olson / Staff/Getty

Boats can capsize in response to all kinds of severe weather conditions. But the sharp gust of wind following the pneumonia front is most likely to be the case in this incident.

Capsizing can happen when those onboard are caught of guard by a sudden wind, or when the weight of the boat is unevenly distributed.

This particular pneumonia front was predicted by the National Weather Service just a few days before it hit the area.

Experts later reported that it caused temperatures to drop 24 degrees in less than an hour. Southwest Wisconsin was also affected.

Read more

Local boater John Stepney told WFLD that before the wind hit the area, the lake was "pretty flat."

"It looked like glass coming in from around the museum," he said. "Those are nice days to be out."

The sudden change in temperatures can sound dramatic, but it usually passes quickly. In a separate report, WITI said that even after it passed on Tuesday, conditions would remain noticeably cooler for a few days.

By volume, Lake Michigan is the second largest of the Great Lakes behind Lake Superior and third largest by surface area behind Superior and Lake Huron. As it is so large that it is able to generate its own weather patterns.

The lake plays a huge role in influencing the climate and temperature of Chicago and other parts of Illinois and Wisconsin. The lake breeze works to cool the summer temperatures but can also provide warmth during the winter. Cold air masses sweeping across the lake can also increase snow or rainfall.

In February, 25 people were rescued from moving ice floes on Lake Michigan. Experts believe that this showed the lake to be warmer than usual, as the ice was not as thick as it normally is at that time of year.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Lake Michigan? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC