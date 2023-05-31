A video of a husband's wedding anniversary surprise that got unexpectedly foiled has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which received 9.6 million views at the time of writing, was posted by 30-year-old TikToker Mason Smith, who is described as a digital creator, according to his Instagram profile.

Smith, who lives with his 31-year-old wife Shelby in Grants Pass, Oregon, told Newsweek that the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary was coming up on July 27. He'd been planning to "upgrade" his wife's wedding ring ever since they got engaged in 2012.

He said: "When we got engaged, I could only afford a $800 ring and I wasn't proud of that. But I made a goal then that on our 10-year wedding anniversary, I would upgrade her ring to something that she deserved. So I had been planning it for 10 years."

A stock image of a man holding gift box behind his back, with a woman looking at a phone while sitting on a sofa in the background. A video of a husband's wedding anniversary surprise for his wife get "all ruined" has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

But he "ruined the surprise" by accidentally having the ring shipped to their house instead of to a P.O. box.

"This was totally my fault," the husband said, explaining that he "didn't double check the shipping information and let my computer auto-fill the shipping information. So, [there's] no one to blame but myself."

The latest anniversary surprise comes after a record year for weddings in the U.S., where an estimated 2.6 million couples got married in 2022, according to The Knot, a wedding planning website.

According to The Knot's survey of 12,000 couples who got hitched in 2022, last year marked a return to "pre-pandemic" norms after wedding ceremonies were put on hold or curtailed in some way due to COVID-19 safety restrictions that were in place.

Fewer than one in 10 (7 percent) said their wedding date was impacted by COVID-19, down from 27 percent in 2021, according to the survey.

'It Happened the Way It Was Supposed To Happen'

Smith's wife in the latest viral video was shown opening a small box at a kitchen counter. Upon seeing what was inside of it, she looked stunned and repeatedly asked "What is this?"

Smith also bought two necklaces for his wife as a Mother's Day gift. "One had a B on it for our daughter Berkeley's name and one had a H on it for our daughter Hadley's name."

According to Smith, the video was meant to capture his wife opening the necklaces. "But when I heard her voice say 'What is this?,' I knew by the tone that it wasn't just the necklaces I bought her."

He was later seen walking over to her in the video, casually asking "What?" while holding a banana and drinking from a mug. Upon looking down at the box, he looked equally stunned before saying, "Oh no."

Smith said his original plan was to "steal" his wife's current wedding ring a couple of days before their anniversary.

He explained: "She would probably [think] she lost it. Then on the day of our anniversary we would go out to a fancy dinner and I was going to ask her why she wasn't wearing her ring.

"As she stumbles over her words trying to explain to me that she lost it, I would be like 'I'm just playing with you babe, I got it in my pocket,'" pulling out her "brand new ring" as a surprise.

Smith said: "But that didn't happen, and it happened the way it was supposed to happen, and thankfully we got the moment on camera to have for the rest of our lives."

His wife said in the latest viral video: "Oh my god, you got this? It fits me perfect! It's so beautiful," while showing the camera the ring and embracing her husband.

'So Much Preparation All Ruined'

The latest anniversary surprise mix-up has left users on TikTok in stitches.

Lindsay said "I feel bad omggg," and the original poster replied: "So much preparation all ruined because I messed up the shipping address."

Maddi Herres simply noted: "Your face," to which Smith replied: "Legit surprise."

User til death do we gay agreed, noting "the way your face dropped," A N G E L wrote: "His reaction! HAHAHAHA."

Grace said: "She's obsessing with the ring while you obsess over the mess up."

Some users were confused about how the alleged moment of surprise just happened to have been captured on camera.

When Ravi asked: "So do you guys regularly record yourself opening packages," the original poster replied: "Sometimes."

When Bruna Paranhos also asked why this was being filmed, Smith explained his wife was "doing a 'package haul' and opening all our packages from the last week on camera...I didn't realize that was in there."

Do you have a funny story to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could appear in Newsweek.