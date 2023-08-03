Best Man Handcuffs Himself to Groom, Loses Key Before Awkward Wedding Dance

A blunder by the best man at a wedding resulted in him, the bride and the groom all awkwardly standing together for the couple's dance, a video has shown.

The best man handcuffed himself to the groom as part of a wedding tradition before realizing he had misplaced the key.

A clip of the incident was shared to the Telegram channel of the Russian online publication Baza on August 2. The clip has so far been viewed more than 375,000 times.

The wedding itself took place in Dagestan, a republic of Russia. It is not clear if the reception was also held there.

The video shows the groom walking into a room holding hands with his bride while the best man walks next to him, handcuffed. Laughter can be heard from the guests and the groom is seen hanging his head.

Stock image of a groom and his best man. Stock image of wedding rings and handcuffs. A blunder by the best man at a wedding resulted in him, the bride and the groom all awkwardly standing together for the couple's dance, a video has shown. Getty

The footage then cuts to later on during the ceremony where the trio are stood in the center of the room while dancers perform around them.

The groom stares straight forward appearing emotionless while the best man attempts to speak to the groom, who remains unresponsive.

The Telegram post states that in Dagestan, a wedding tradition can often have both the bride and groom kidnapped for a period of time.

This would usually happen during the wedding and relatives, guests or villagers are expected to provide money as a ransom for their return.

To prevent this tradition going ahead as normal, the best man decided to handcuff himself to the groom but forgot where he hid the keys.

The keys were eventually found but this happened after the trio were forced to endure an awkward three-way dance ceremony as the centre of attention.

Weddings in Dagestan are considered luxurious and grand affairs.

According to one online article, which has not been dated, the kidnapping of the bride tradition is less common now.

The article stated, in the past, the tradition was practiced if the groom was of a lower class than the bride and could not obtain permission to marry his true love. The report notes that the kidnappings were always carried out with the bride's permission.

In this spirit, weddings would then have either the bride or groom faux kidnapped and demand money for their safe return. This money is expected to go to the couple.

While this tradition may be less common some of the wedding traditions in Dagestan are better preserved to a greater extent in more rural areas.