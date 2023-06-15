Wedding Couple's Fresh Twist on Old Tradition Sparks Debate: 'Nightmare'

A bride and groom have stoked a debate and drawn criticism after a video surfaced on social media showcasing their fresh take on a time-honored wedding tradition.

There was a time when weddings were events strictly bound by a series of customs handed down from generation to generation. However, these days, nuptials are increasingly unique affairs, with soon-to-be-married couples eager to stamp a little of their own personalities on proceedings.

Despite the shift toward a more individualistic approach, old habits die hard for many. In a survey of 700 U.S. adults conducted by YouGovAmerica, a significant majority revealed they remain happy to go along with many of the old familiar wedding traditions.

For example, 64 percent were in favor of continuing the tradition of the bride's father giving her away at the altar, while just 14 percent were opposed.

Similarly, 66 percent wanted to preserve the practice of the bride tossing the bouquet, with just 11 percent in favor of the practice being abolished.

More surprising still, 45 percent were in favor of the groom doing a garter toss, with just 26 percent opposed. The continued support for these time-honored traditions goes some way to explaining the angry reaction to the video .monica.0321 posted to TikTok.

In the video, the woman behind the account, a Canadian by the name of Monica, offers a glimpse of the unique twist she encountered at a recent wedding. Watch it here.

As anyone who has been to a wedding knows, it's something of a tradition to have a flower girl walk down the aisle before the bride and groom, tossing out petals or confetti as she goes.

On some occasions, it may be a flower boy rather than a girl. There have even been instances of a wedding with a flower man.

However, the happy couple decided to take things in a different direction by having a "flour boy" whose job was to walk down the aisle distributing bread rolls to the assorted guests.

The man enlisted as "flour boy" certainly applies himself to the task in the video and can be seen handing out bread to the guests, many of whom appear only too happy to take it and begin eating.

But while his efforts elicited laughter among those in attendance, it drew a different response on TikTok, with many voicing criticism.

Commenting on the video, which has already been watched 3.9 million times, one viewer wrote: "Everyone (including the flour boy) looks so confused."

Another said: "I would feel so awkward just holding 1/2 loaf of bread and nowhere to put it," with a third branding it a "celiac's nightmare."

Others found it all a little too silly, with one writing: "I feel like the need to be funny is taking away from the ceremony." There was some support for this approach, though, with one fan calling it "my kind of wedding." In fact, at least one bride-to-be is now planning on replicating it for their own wedding.

"As someone who could eat a whole loaf of bread as a meal, thank you for the idea," they said.

