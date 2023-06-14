Watch Wedding Guest Gatecrash Bride and Groom's Gender Reveal: 'Robbed'

A video appearing to show a wedding guest interrupting a pregnant bride and groom's gender reveal has drawn an angry response online.

In a clip posted to TikTok by Emily Marquez, a user purporting to be the bride in the clip, the happy couple appear to be in the process of confirming they are having a boy when a male ponytailed guest bounces forward to prematurely embrace the groom.

"The time I was robbed of my moment with my husband," an onscreen caption reads. "Forever salty," Marquez writes alongside the video. "Always let the couple hug first."

Watch the clip here.

Stock images of a wedding bride and groom and a gender reveal cake. A wedding guest's intrusion on a happy couple's special moment has sparked debate. ASphotowed/O_Lypa/Getty

Gender reveals may be a popular trend among expectant parents but there are numerous instances of things going wrong.

One couple found their plans for having a gender reveal in the park derailed by a nearby dog. Another mother-to-be failed to take into account the fact the would-be father is colorblind. In another instance, an expectant dad had to be comforted after finding out they were having a girl.

The incident chronicled in Marquez's video touches on another big issue with weddings and major life events of this kind: the use of phones.

There's a case to be made that the ponytailed man might not have invaded proceedings had he been more vigilant of what was going on.

Instead, as the clip shows, he was busy filming on his phone and therefore got his cues wrong. Despite any number of phone-related mix-ups at weddings, a significant proportion of people still think it is acceptable to use smartphones throughout someone's big day.

In a 2021 YouGov survey of 1,295 U.S. adults, 31 percent of respondents disapproved of the idea of guests being prohibited from using their phones or taking pictures during the ceremony.

But while many still appear in favor of these kinds of practices, the ponytailed man in this particular clip was given short shrift by viewers online, with many hitting out at his behavior.

One lamented: "People just don't have boundaries and don't know their place." Another said: "What's sad is they probably had to be told what they did wrong. Good intentions sure, but jeez a lack of self awareness and priority."

A third wrote: "Let the couple hug first at least" with a fourth agreeing: "Good intentions but they should of let y'all hug and have ur video first."

A fifth added: "This is why I did my gender reveal only with my partner."

Newsweek has contacted Marquez for comment.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.