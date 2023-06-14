Family & Parenting

Watch Wedding Guest Gatecrash Bride and Groom's Gender Reveal: 'Robbed'

By
Family & Parenting Wedding Weddings Marriage Engagement

A video appearing to show a wedding guest interrupting a pregnant bride and groom's gender reveal has drawn an angry response online.

In a clip posted to TikTok by Emily Marquez, a user purporting to be the bride in the clip, the happy couple appear to be in the process of confirming they are having a boy when a male ponytailed guest bounces forward to prematurely embrace the groom.

"The time I was robbed of my moment with my husband," an onscreen caption reads. "Forever salty," Marquez writes alongside the video. "Always let the couple hug first."

Watch the clip here.

A bride, groom and gender reveal.
Stock images of a wedding bride and groom and a gender reveal cake. A wedding guest's intrusion on a happy couple's special moment has sparked debate. ASphotowed/O_Lypa/Getty

Gender reveals may be a popular trend among expectant parents but there are numerous instances of things going wrong.

One couple found their plans for having a gender reveal in the park derailed by a nearby dog. Another mother-to-be failed to take into account the fact the would-be father is colorblind. In another instance, an expectant dad had to be comforted after finding out they were having a girl.

The incident chronicled in Marquez's video touches on another big issue with weddings and major life events of this kind: the use of phones.

There's a case to be made that the ponytailed man might not have invaded proceedings had he been more vigilant of what was going on.

Instead, as the clip shows, he was busy filming on his phone and therefore got his cues wrong. Despite any number of phone-related mix-ups at weddings, a significant proportion of people still think it is acceptable to use smartphones throughout someone's big day.

In a 2021 YouGov survey of 1,295 U.S. adults, 31 percent of respondents disapproved of the idea of guests being prohibited from using their phones or taking pictures during the ceremony.

@_dearemily

Forever salty😅 Always let the couple hug first!! #VideoAleatorio #genderreveal #genderrevealgonewrong #wedding #weddinggenderreveal

♬ original sound - shehzilmajeed 👑

But while many still appear in favor of these kinds of practices, the ponytailed man in this particular clip was given short shrift by viewers online, with many hitting out at his behavior.

One lamented: "People just don't have boundaries and don't know their place." Another said: "What's sad is they probably had to be told what they did wrong. Good intentions sure, but jeez a lack of self awareness and priority."

A third wrote: "Let the couple hug first at least" with a fourth agreeing: "Good intentions but they should of let y'all hug and have ur video first."

A fifth added: "This is why I did my gender reveal only with my partner."

Newsweek has contacted Marquez for comment.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC