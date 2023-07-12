Wedding Photographer Praised for How She Rescued Bride Who Hated Her Hair

It's important for both people getting married to feel good on their big day, and part of that is looking good. Last-minute hair and wardrobe malfunctions can be devastating and really knock your confidence, and you can't always have a salon-savvy photographer at the ready.

In a video posted on July 9 by photographer Renatta Kuzin (@renakbeauty), she says, "When the bride hates her hair but you're just the photographer... And so you tell her to trust you (her hair was done at a salon)."

A bride getting her hair done on her wedding day. A photographer stepped in to save the day after a bride hated her hairstyle. Andrey Sayfutdinov/Getty Images

In the clip with 2 million views, the bride can be seen looking miserable with an updo. The footage then cuts to the woman in her wedding dress with her hair down, swept to the side, and she has a much-happier look on her face. "Bride hates her hair, photographer to the rescue!" reads the caption.

Don't Panic

Seventy-six percent of people asked said they would do things differently on their wedding day, according to a survey by jewelry brand Dana Rebecca Designs, and 43 percent replied that they have regrets about the wedding.

Rima Barakeh, deputy editor at Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek about how to keep your cool when things don't go perfectly on your wedding day.

"It's nigh-on impossible to plan a wedding where everything goes perfectly and to plan," Barakeh said. "The truth is, some things probably will go wrong at your wedding, but how you handle it makes all the difference. Most of the things that typically go wrong at weddings are minor, and with an open mind and positive outlook, can be dealt with pretty easily.

"The best way to deal with things going wrong on your wedding day is to utilize the staff at your wedding venue and trusted members of your wedding party," Barakeh added. "Issues like someone spilling a drink over the guest book, awkward family drama, or a supplier running late are problems you and your partner shouldn't be dealing with on the day.

"If you're worried about minor things going wrong, have one of your bridesmaids or ushers on hand to deal with it, someone who's a quick-thinker and problem-solver, and who won't come and bother you with it all.

"When it comes to bigger problems, such as staining your outfit, losing the rings or things running seriously late, it's important to remember what the day's priorities are," Barakeh said. "All you actually have to do is get married, so if the wedding cake doesn't arrive, or the flowers aren't the color you thought they'd be, while it's not ideal, it's not going to impact your ability to get married, so perspective is important.

"If there are particular anxieties you have over bigger problems that could occur, like the weather taking a turn for the worse and ruining the outdoor ceremony, for example, ensure you have a backup plan in case the worst happens.

"While these things can feel disastrous at the time, you're much more likely to look back at your wedding and remember all the things that went right, as opposed to the things that didn't," Barakeh said, "and if you assigned the problem-solving job to the right person, you may be lucky enough to be completely oblivious about any mishaps on the day."

Users on TikTok were full of praise for the photographer, with one writing, "You should put this on your portfolio 'emergency hair services available'."

"The first style was like early/mid 2000s prom. You did good!" commented one user.

"Wedding photographers are ALWAYS saving the wedding day!" posted another.

"Literally I'm obsessed. She looks like 2 different people," wrote a third.

Newsweek has reached out to Renatta Kuzin via TikTok for comment.

