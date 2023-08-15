Colorado Police Chasing Serial Wedding Crasher Thief After Multiple Heists

A Colorado police department has called on the public's help in identifying a suspect they believe has stolen several gifts from a wedding.

On August 11, the Westminster Police Department issued a press release on its Facebook page showing an image of the suspect.

"On August 6, 2023, the suspect entered a wedding venue in the 10200 block of Wadsworth Boulevard, stealing several gifts. We are asking for the public's help to identify this individual," the Facebook post said.

An image of a suspect after the thefts at a wedding. The bride said she was sick to her stomach when she realized they had been robbed. Westminster Police Department

The man has reportedly targeted other weddings at other venues over the last month in the city of Westminster, according to a NewsNation report.

The police department said that any individual who helps with the investigation can remain anonymous and be awarded up to $2,000. Newsweek has contacted the Westminster Police Department via email for comment.

The suspect said he was a member of the shuttle service and had worn a construction vest to get into the Church Ranch Event Center, according to the venue manager.

CCTV footage captures the moment the suspect is seen taking all the wedding cards, which contained cash and gift cards, from inside a box. He also takes a wrapped present that was left on a table before exiting the venue and leaving the area on a motorcycle.

The bride, Shayna Bonilla, who was marrying Armando Bonilla, spoke to NewsNation about the incident. Newsweek was not able to contact either the bride or groom for comment.

"We searched through everything that we brought home that day, from the decorations and stuff like that," Bonilla said. "No cards were anywhere so we contacted the venue the next morning.

"He came right in, he took all of the cards out of the box and the present that was on the table. He went about his way and left," Bonilla added.

"I was just in shock. I was heartbroken that anyone would do that, like honestly kind of sick to my stomach that someone would do that.

"He had a plan. He had a disguise. He was there to walk away with something," Bonilla said.

The general manager of the venue, Eric Gardner, also spoke to NewsNation about how the suspect was able to talk his way into the wedding. Newsweek has contacted the Church Ranch Event Center venue via email for comment.

"He talked with one of the staff members. He said he was with the shuttle service," Gardner said.

"Then he knew what he was doing. He was watching our staff and, as soon as everyone was kind of out of the room, he went right for the gift cards."

Police officers have said anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720 913 STOP (7867).