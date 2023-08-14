Woman Shares Reality of 150lb Weight Loss With Permanent Deep Stretch Marks

Losing weight might seem incredibly glamorous, but this woman who has managed to shed 150 pounds has shared the brutal reality of extensive weight loss.

After losing so much weight, TikToker @emmaa.getsfitt has transformed her life, and while she likes to share her newfound confidence on social media, she has also been very open about the not-so-perfect reality too.

Many of Emma's videos show before and after pictures of her unbelievable transformation, but one of her most viral videos highlights the deep stretch marks she has been left with following her 150-pound weight loss. While highlighting the stretch marks across her torso, Emma wrote on TikTok that it's "something [she] used to hate so much," but now the stretch marks have become her favorite thing.

Since the video was posted on July 12, it has amassed over 17.2 million views, and more than a million likes on TikTok.

Emma showing the deep stretch marks she has after shedding 150 pounds naturally. Stretch marks can occur when the skin changes shape rapidly, either from stretching or shrinking. @emmaa.getsfitt

Stretch marks aren't always regarded in a positive light, but they are a completely natural occurrence. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) explains that they can occur when a person's skin either stretches or shrinks rapidly, and the abrupt change causes the collagen and elastin to rupture. They add that stretch marks most commonly occur during growth spurts during puberty, pregnancy, rapid weight change, or weight training.

Typically, stretch marks are a permanent scar, but the AAD suggests creams and lotions to help treat the affected area. It's best to treat them from an early stage, as mature stretch marks are less likely to heal, it adds. It can also take many weeks to notice any difference, but consistency is key.

While many of Emma's videos show her intense workouts, or the healthy meals she likes to cook, she has earned many plaudits for her honesty throughout the weight loss journey. It's often very easy to perceive someone else's transformation as perfect, but Emma has been very candid about the hardships too.

Many TikTok users have highlighted the beauty of Emma's stretch marks as they show the journey she's been through, and the viral post has amassed more than 20,300 comments so far.

One person commented: "these are the coolest stretch marks I've ever seen. I wish mine looked like that."

Another person wrote: "These are some of the most unique and beautiful stretch marks I've ever seen. Truly amazing what our bodies can do, and the art they create with change."

"Damn, that looks so cool. These might be the coolest tiger stripes I have ever seen," commented another TikTok user.

