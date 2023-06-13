Experts

Welcome Into the Twilight Zone of Leadership

Find ways to embrace the paradoxes, challenge the norms, and illuminate the world with your unique brand of leadership

Jay Steven Levin , Principal, WinThinking
performance of aerialists
Andrey/stock.adobe.com
Experts Leadership

Imagine, if you will, that you're traveling through another dimension, one not only of sight and sound but also of mind. You're on a voyage into a world where boundaries are of imagination and where leadership becomes a twisted tango, entangled in the eerie realms of overvaluation and undervaluation.

We step into the dimension of thought-provoking paradoxes, where the line between greatness and delusion blurs, and leaders find themselves teetering on the precipice of their own ego-driven demise.

There's a signpost ahead. On it is written, "Welcome to the Twilight Zone of Leadership!"

In this enigmatic realm, we encounter those leaders who have succumbed to the intoxicating allure of overvaluation. They swagger with a confidence that borders on the supernatural, as if blessed with omnipotent powers. But beware, for their inflated egos blind them to their own fallibilities. They become the gods of their own Olympus, looking down upon their mere mortal subjects with a mix of disdain and detachment. Their followers, like pawns on a chessboard, are left to navigate a labyrinth of delusion, their voices drowned out by the booming echoes of self-praise.

Seem familiar? If you're an ego-driven leader, convinced by your own experience (not that of others) that you're a God of your own Olympus, these words will make you laugh nervously before dismissing any similarity to your own style.

If you report to someone who looks down on you, you know how it feels. But it's not just you, that's being looked down on. It's anyone who's around that gets looked down upon. Leaders like these undervalue others as a means of justifying the way they value themselves.

And then there are those leaders who tread the path of undervaluation, cloaked in a humble façade. They hide their brilliance like a precious gem buried deep within the recesses of a forgotten cave inside themselves. Oh, the tragedy! They possess extraordinary talents, insights, and potential, but choose to dwell in the shadows, denying the world the light of their brilliance. Like a magician performing tricks in a dingy basement, their true potential remains obscured, failing to shine brightly upon the world. They unwittingly become the architects of their own anonymity, overshadowed by those with less talent but more excellent self-promotional savvy, and skills.

Seem familiar? If you're a cave-dwelling kind of leader, you know it and are resigned to it, all the while wishing you wouldn't be or didn't have to be but have become due to circumstances that have happened to you. Leaders like these are led by external influences, not internal choices.

If you report to a leader like this you may be looking for and waiting for more direction than you're getting, even if you're asking for it. Find a mentor whose been through a similar growth obstacle. While it's not a replacement for a more directive leader, a mentor can review with you what more self-starting initiatives you could take to get you what you want.

But fear not, for there is hope within the twilight, if you look closely enough to see the shades of available opportunities!

To navigate the treacherous labyrinth of leadership, one must embrace a paradoxical balance. Picture a leader who straddles the thin line between self-assuredness and humility, a tightrope walker in the circus of greatness. They possess a confidence that radiates like a supernova yet remains grounded in reality. They acknowledge their strengths without dismissing their weaknesses, recognizing that true power lies not in the absence of flaws, but in the courage to confront and overcome them.

If that's the kind of leader you want to be or become, find a model for that kind of leadership balance. If one doesn't exist in your company, search wider. Find a professional coach, one who co-actively works with you rather than does your thinking for you.

Balanced leaders understand the importance of collaboration, and forging alliances with diverse minds, where each voice is a vital piece of the puzzle. They recognize that leadership is not a solo performance, but an orchestra of talents that harmonize to create symphonies of success. They value the contributions of others, fostering an environment where ideas are free to soar, and innovation thrives like a wild phoenix rising from the ashes. They respectfully challenge assumptions and applaud critical thinking and original approaches to problem-solving and decision-making even when it doesn't agree with their own thinking outcomes.

And so, dear traveler in the Twilight Zone of leadership, I implore you to venture forth with a cheeky smile and a twinkle in your eye.

Embrace the delicate dance between overvaluation and undervaluation, for therein lies the essence of leadership's mysteries. Strive for greatness but remain tethered to reality and unpretentiousness. Celebrate your brilliance, but never forget the brilliance of those who walk beside you. Find the courage to lead with audacity, yet the humility to learn and grow.

Remember, the realm of leadership is a dimension of infinite possibilities.

As you traverse this enigmatic landscape, be mindful of the perils that lurk in the shadows of overvaluation and undervaluation. Embrace the paradoxes, challenge the norms, and illuminate the world with your unique brand of leadership.

In this Twilight Zone, where boundaries blur and the extraordinary becomes ordinary, the true leaders are those who can navigate the depths of their own psyche and emerge as beacons of balanced brilliance.

The Newsweek Expert Forum is an invitation-only network of influential leaders, experts, executives, and entrepreneurs who share their insights with our audience.
What's this?
Content labeled as the Expert Forum is produced and managed by Newsweek Expert Forum, a fee based, invitation only membership community. The opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Newsweek or the Newsweek Expert Forum.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC