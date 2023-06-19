I'm old school. Raised devout in the Great Basin desert type of old school, where neighbors near and far were called sisters and brothers. I've been a Merry Maid, frac hand, a hazmat tanker driver, and a federal whistleblower. But I was and will always be a poor kid.

There's nothing bougie about this poor boy's perspective. It is fiscally conservative and socially progressive for Americans to invest in Americans, neighbors to invest in neighbors. In a 1961 proposal to Congress, JFK wrote, "Our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education. Our requirements for world leadership, our hopes for economic growth, and the demands of citizenship itself in an era such as this all require the maximum development of every young American's capacity. The human mind is our fundamental resource."

He backed it up with funds guaranteeing college access to all kids, regardless of their "financial means."

Two years later, Jack Kennedy was shot dead in Dallas. His brother Bobby blamed the CIA for the killing, before himself being slain in plain sight. After JFK's murder, the war pigs in Congress and the Pentagon went full bore on the proxy war in Vietnam that both Kennedys had vowed to end.

The subsequent decades and generations, my family included, were consumed by the war machine. My dad wanted to become a commercial artist; that didn't happen. His 1-A draft notice arrived in late '68, after a counselor at Harbor College miscalculated his class credits. He never returned to school. The surfer boy deported to Vietnam was not the broken child soldier who came back.

The diminished lives of my family, and maybe yours, were determined on that sunny day in Dallas. What followed was a social engineering coup from which we've never recovered. It racks up forever wars on the national credit card while hunger gaming public investment in education, health care, and infrastructure into a culture war slugfest. Neighbor is pitted against neighbor: We can't afford to educate the both of you, so who's it gonna be?

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for People's Rally to Cancel Student Debt

Nothing is free, not filling potholes, rebuilding schools, educating our citizenry, or plowing our national budget into fake wars on the other side of the planet. Everything has a cost.

In a true democracy, a simple majority decides, and. poll after poll after poll proves the majority of us want publicly funded debt-free college, with no distinction between blue-collar and white-collar trades. This is not a debate; it's a landslide consensus. Conservatives, like Progressives, are good people. Half of the states with free in-state college are Republican-led. Good policy is good morals.

Any trade that requires post high school training of course should fall into the college category. A cardiologist is a heart mechanic. A diesel tech is a heavy equipment mechanic. Both are publicly beneficial and in-demand.

The trade that calls you is the trade you should achieve. But in a country where the piss-poor majority of us can't afford a $400 emergency, most of us never go to college or drop out soon after starting, citing money as the most common reason.

These ugly college stats reveal a nation awash with poor kids, young ones and old ones like me, who want to harness their natural potential and become who God and their mamas intended. But we don't get the chance. Instead, education in America is a means-tested luxury. Rich kids go to college. Poor kids don't. In upper-class circles, this isn't even a conversation; college for them is nothing more than an extension of high school. It's simply how you get yourself and your kid a good job and a stable life, what was once called the American Dream.

Americans can't have nice things because our tax dollars feed the war machine. It's always been war pigs vs. poor kids, not neighbor vs. neighbor. It is time America be known for what she builds, not what she destroys. End the wars and fund the schools.

Cyrus Coron was a hazmat trucker for 18 years.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.