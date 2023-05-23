Multimillion-Dollar Whale Vomit Plot Foiled by Police

A huge bounty of ambergris—often called "whale vomit"—that was seized from smugglers in India has been found to be worth several million dollars

Local authorities acquired the smuggled ambergris near the coast of Tamil Nadu, a state in South India. Around 22 pounds of ambergris was being smuggled, according to The Hindu, although India Today reported that the haul weighed just under 40 pounds. This past Saturday, the authorities acted on a tip and intercepted a vehicle containing several people and the smuggled ambergris.

Ambergris is a valuable waxy substance that forms—in very rare cases—in the digestive system of sperm whales. It is worth a great deal of money. "Ambergris is very expensive and costs around 1.5 to 2 crore [$181,154 to $241,531] per kilogram [2.2 pounds]," the superintendent of the Mysuru district police, Seema Latkar, said at a Tuesday press conference, according to The Hindu.

This would place the ambergris bounty's value at somewhere between $1.7 million and $2.36 million, but possibly as high as over $4 million.

#WATCH: DRI arrested four #smugglers and seized 18.1 kg whale ambergris, worth Rs 31.6 crores. They were seized near the #Tuticorin #Seacoast. pic.twitter.com/t0HOZ2J1wz — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) May 20, 2023

Its value comes from its scarcity, as it is found in only about 5 percent of individual whales. Sperm whales were once hunted in huge numbers, in part to harvest their ambergris, which was used in perfume manufacturing and for its apparent aphrodisiacal properties. In 1953, one male whale was found to contain an enormous 420 kg—926 pound—boulder of ambergris.

A chunk of ambergris, a byproduct from the intestines of whales that was used for many years in perfume and incense, is seen at the "London: Port City" exhibition at the Museum of London Docklands on October 21, 2021. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Between 184,000 and 236,000 sperm whales were killed in the 1800s, with at least 770,000 killed in the mid-20th century before the 1986 moratorium on whaling. This decimated their populations from over a million worldwide before whaling began to only around 360,000 in the 1990s.

Now, despite whaling being banned in most countries, many prohibit trade in ambergris, even if the ambergris is harvested from the ocean surface. Trading ambergris is illegal in Australia under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999, in the U.S. under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 and in India under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972.

Ambergris can occasionally be found floating on the surface of the ocean, leading to its historical nickname "floating gold," according to the U.K.'s Natural History Museum (NHM).

A stock image shows swimming sperm whales, which were once hunted in huge numbers, in part to harvest their ambergris. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Exactly how the ambergris gets from the whale's innards to the ocean surface is not exactly known. Many believe they regurgitate it, hence the name whale vomit. Others think they release it from the other end of their digestive tract.

"Based upon recent discussion with colleagues around the world, I lean towards the theory that ambergris forms in the intestines and passes along with fecal matter, forming an obstruction in the rectum," Richard Sabin, curator of marine mammals at the NHM, said in a museum blog post.

Over the past two years, India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized nearly 100 pounds of ambergris that was being smuggled out of the country, according to India Today. The smugglers were arrested, the magazine's report said.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about ambergris? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.