World

What Alleged Photos, Video of Wagner Group Leader's Estate Reveal

By
World Russia St Petersburg Yevgeny Prigozhin Wagner Group

A pro-Kremlin newspaper has released footage from an alleged raid on Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's estate during the private military company's brief mutiny last month, reportedly offering an insight into the life of the Russian oligarch.

Russian news outlet Izvestia reported Wednesday that it had "received" footage from the raid on Prigozhin's home in St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 24, which was carried out by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents as Prigozhin's mercenaries creeped toward Moscow during his 24-hour uprising. Prigozhin, who has since exiled to Belarus as part of the peace negotiations brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said the rebellion was a protest of the Russian military's actions in the war on Ukraine.

According to the videos and pictures released by Izvestia, Russian law enforcement confiscated "weapons and cartridges for them, several passports, wigs, gold bars" and "money in various currencies" during the search. Purported photos from the raid show several rifle-style weapons and extensive ammunition stocks laid out on a bedroom floor.

Alleged Photos, Video of Wagner Leader's Estate
Russian billionaire and Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is pictured on June 16, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Russia. Pro-Kremlin media outlets on Wednesday released apparent photos and videos showing Russian security raiding Prigozhin's estate while Wagner led a rebellion toward Moscow. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Other pictures showed the oligarch's living room, kitchen and apparent personal office, which included a pool table. Prigozhin also seemed to have a well-stocked medical room designated in his house, as well as an indoor swimming pool, a hot tub and a personal prayer room. Izvestia also included a photo of a cabinet filled with several wigs of varying hair colors, and a shot of Prigozhin's helicopter parked in the courtyard behind the building.

Raids were conducted on several properties linked to Prigozhin on June 24, and Russian officials seized around 10 billion rubles ($111.2 million) in cash and five gold bars in total during the searches. The St. Petersburg news outlet Fontanka reported on Tuesday that all of said assets had been returned to Priogzhin.

The Wagner Group founder has yet to make a public appearance since the end of his rebellion, and the future of his private mercenary group is largely unknown. On Monday, a Telegram channel used by the group for recruitment purposes posted that it was temporarily freezing all hiring while its troops relocate to Belarus. Satellite imagery along with local Russian and Belarusian reports last week also suggest that at least three large field camps are in the works in Belarus, which may be used as future training grounds for Wagner forces.

Read more

NATO officials have previously indicated that Wagner's relocation into Belarus is cause for concern. A Latvian diplomat who spoke with Newsweek on the condition of anonymity previously said that their country was "watching and assessing" the mercenaries' arrival in Belarus, adding, "It's not really clear yet what is, or will be, Wagner's presence."

Newsweek has emailed the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC