World

What Are Glide Bombs? Russian Weapons in Ukraine Called 'Big Threat'

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Bombs Aircraft

Russia has been increasing its air strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks, with many of these missions involving the use of what are known as "glide bombs."

Last month, Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detailed how Russian forces flew 10 Su-35 aircraft over the Sumo region of Ukraine and dropped 11 glide bombs. The Kyiv Independent called the attack "devastating," while Ignat called the use of glide bombs 'an extremely big threat.'"

More recently, an incident that made international headlines involved a Russian jet accidentally dropping a bomb on the Russian city of Belgorod. Multiple buildings were damaged and at least three people were injured. The region's governor said a "huge" crater was left in the city center.

The Moscow Times reported the weapon dropped on Belgorod was a glide bomb. The outlet also said these types of bombs have become "an increasingly popular weapon in Russia's arsenal" and that some people believe the bombs possess "the power to change the course of events on the battlefield."

Russian MIG
Above, a pilot of the Russian MIG corporation visits the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, Russia, on August 27, 2019. Russian aircraft have increasingly made use of glide bombs in Ukraine. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

In simple terms, glide bombs are standard bombs that have been modified to include wings and navigation systems that allow for a gliding flight path to a target. Some glide bombs are given this design when they're first built but others are given these upgrades after production.

The "gliding" additions allow bombs to "travel much further" and render them "much more precise than unguided—or "dumb"—bombs," according to The Moscow Times.

The investigative news site spoke with Ukrainian military analyst Alexander Kovalenko, who said glide bombs are a "serious threat" in part because they are released by planes from outside the range of Ukraine's air defenses.

"They can be used by the Russian Armed Forces without entering the area of our air defense systems and strike both the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front line and the [nearby] cities," Kovalenko told the outlet.

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian and Russian Ministries of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Read more

Another reported advantage of these weapons is that they are cheaper to produce than Russia's more advanced missiles, which some reports indicate are becoming depleted.

While Ignat estimated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's air units are releasing about 20 glide bombs per day, they are not the only ones deploying the weapons.

The United States has provided Ukraine with Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) kits, which have been put into limited use. These GPS-powered kits are applied to conventional bombs to transform them into guided "smart" bombs.

On Tuesday, Ukraine used JDAM-equipped bombs to attack Russian positions in Bakhmut. Video of the strike has been shared online and shows the bombs destroying a multi-story building that quickly becomes engulfed in smoke.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC