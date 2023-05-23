What Aspiring Leaders Can Learn From Farmpreneurs Like My Father, Peter

My father, Peter, was born during the Great Depression. He is from the generation NBC News journalist Tom Brokaw so eloquently described in his book called The Greatest Generation. His father raised a modest herd of approximately one hundred sheep in his business. Peter loved the simple things in life — watching and playing sports, food, and helping his dad.

He was drafted into the army during World War II. He was one of the soldiers who occupied Hiroshima after the atomic bomb.

When he returned from the war, the plan was to help his father with his small livestock business. Unfortunately, shortly after returning from the war, his parents died in a car crash. It was just him and his older sister attempting to carry on in life.

Inc Magazine states that some people may be born entrepreneurs, some may learn how to be one and for others, entrepreneurship is thrust upon them. Whether he was going to be a farmpreneur or not, no doubt, entrepreneurship was thrust upon Pete.

Inspiring Traits

Entrepreneur Magazine has written on many occasions about how American farmers can teach business leaders about sowing success and the traits they have. Let's look at a few of them.

• Courage. Pete stepped up and took that flock of sheep and built it to over 2,000. His initial employees were his sheepdogs. The dogs were a thing of beauty to behold. There was no quiet quitting by these Aussies and Border Collies.

• Adapt to the changing landscape. Pete eventually transitioned from raising sheep to raising cattle. He also diversified into farming, raising all different types of crops.

• A passion for what they do. Pete found joy in working towards his ideas in making his business better. Typically, the best leaders are working in the industry or technical field they have a passion for.

I grew up like a little Pete. I helped him out with the business and learned firsthand from him what hard physical work was—and boy did he have patience with me. I also got my work ethic from Pete. His passion for what he did carried over to me. However, if you shook my hand today you would never think I ever picked up a shovel!

Authenticity And Integrity

Great leaders are trusted and their authenticity is addicting. I would sit in what was known as the farmer's coffee shop in town with him for hours. Little did I know I was sitting in a master class for small business. You could sense there was a genuine concern for each other. At that time, your word or a handshake was gold as if you signed a 30-page contract.

Great leaders show resiliency during tough times. One of the toughest that would change him forever was enduring the longest drought California had ever experienced.

He was featured on CNN as one of the farmers persevering through these difficult times. I remember how much weight he lost. His love of food took a back seat then as he also battled depression. He made it through those tough years with the love of his life, my mother, his rock, who, like in many farms, operated as the Chief Operating Officer who stood strongly by his side. His farming business survived the drought. Unfortunately, we lost the COO of our farm and family suddenly; the business and our lives changed forever. Peter persevered through this and even grew his farming business a little more.

Strong Sense Of Self

Like many leaders and entrepreneurs, he had a strong sense of self to overcome life-changing events and the numerous challenges he had to overcome. He kept at it for several more years. The sudden loss of my brother, who assisted him on the farm, and the onset of Alzheirmer's eventually took its toll on Pete. Like so many farmers, the passion they have for their work is so deep that they don't retire. Pete just couldn't do it anymore.

Just like a farmer with his employees, crops, and livestock, an outstanding leader nourishes, develops, and mentors his team. They have a passion for their team's success and for creating a positive learning and growing environment.

A farmer tackles their challenges with a calm and measured approach. They don't get upset at their crops because they didn't yield enough. A great leader communicates clearly and works together with their team to find solutions and meet goals. Like a farmer, they deal with the "bad weather" in a professional, positive way—always looking for better outcomes. They realize that each person working for them is different, and nurturing the right skills can give them the power to create innovative ideas and emerge as successful leaders and entrepreneurs of today's and tomorrow's generation.

A leader cannot control every aspect of their team's performance, just as a farmer cannot control the weather or other outside circumstances that may have an impact on the growth of their crops. However, effective leaders work to establish the most favorable conditions for success and should be prepared to take accountability for the results and make adjustments as needed, just like a farmer does each year.

Every year a farmer must choose the right crops for the specific conditions of the soil in their field. Likewise, a great leader needs to choose the appropriate employees for the specific needs and culture of their organization. As Pete diversified his farming business and hired workers with different skill sets, a great leader should strive to build a diverse and well-rounded team.

Pete left this world nearly ten years ago. If you are ever at your local farmers market, stopped off the road at a produce stand, or are even out wine tasting and get to meet the winemaker, take some time to ask them questions. If you meet a tall broad-shouldered man with olive skin, a constant wide grin, and deep blue eyes, you just may just find a little bit of Pete in them.