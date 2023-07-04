What 'Barbie' Movie's South China Sea Map Actually Shows

The Barbie movie is facing a release ban in Vietnam after a scene in the film showing a map of the world allegedly conflicts with the Southeast Asia country's territory claims.

A screenshot of the Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, has gone viral as she is pictured in front of a map which depicts territory that both China and Vietnam claim as their own.

State media in Vietnam reported that Vi Kien Thanh, the head of the Vietnam Cinema Department, confirmed on Monday that Barbie was banned due to "the illegal image of the 'cow's tongue line' in the film."

The movie has been banned in Vietnam for its representation of the controversial Nine-Dash-Line in the South China Sea

The "cow's tongue line" is a Vietnamese phrase for the Nine-Dash-Line, which is the markings set out by China and Taiwan in the South China Sea. Under China's version, they claim ownership over a significant portion of the territory, which has been disputed by Vietnam, the Philippines, the United States and Indonesia.

The shot which is doing the rounds on the internet supposedly displays why Vietnam is banning Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

I spent part of the morning reply guying policy peoples questions about Vietnam banning the Barbie movie with the nine dash line map with this image of the map pic.twitter.com/oqJ91HJVUh — Lmao gan ma (@rzhongnotes) July 3, 2023

Twitter user @rzhongnotes shared a screenshot from the movie which was viewed 3.3 million times. The post explained how they had had to spend part of their Monday morning answering questions about Vietnam's policy. The screenshot is taken from the third trailer released for Barbie.

The image shows a crude map of the world, created with colorful ink or crayon. With Margot Robbie's Barbie character standing in front of it, an outline of land can be seen, labeled "Asia."

Coming out of the right of "Asia" is eight dashes drawn out into the sea.

While it i not clear what these dashes are supposed to represent, it could be interpreted as the offending Nine-Dash-Line which has caused so much dispute.

Other movies that were banned in Vietnam for similar reasons include children's animation Abominable and Tom Holland's video game adaptation Uncharted.

Vietnam aren't the only ones to weigh in on the issue with the Barbie movie. A senator inthe Philippines, Risa Hontiveros, suggested the Barbie movie would still play there, because the movie is a piece of fiction.

"The movie is fiction, and so is the Nine-Dash-Line," she said in video footage provided by the Senate of the Philippines. "At the minimum, our cinemas should include an explicit disclaimer that the Nine-Dash-Line is a figment of China's imagination."

The movie is scheduled for international release in theaters on Friday July 21, 2023. It stars Robbie in the lead role, with Ryan Gosling as Ken. Other stars set to appear include Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Helen Mirren.

