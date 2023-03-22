Hearts Melt Over Golden Retriever Puppy With Cleft Lip: 'Double Cuddles'

A clip of a very "special puppy" with a cleft palate has gone viral on TikTok with more than 1.8 million views.

In the video post to @clefttedteddy, Teddy the golden retriever puppy can be seen proudly displaying his cleft palate. There is a split straight down the middle of his nose, exposing his front teeth. It makes him no less adorable.

One user commented, "double the nose, does that mean double the boops?!" Teddy's owner replied, "he DOES get double the boops." User daisychain81 wrote, "ooh, double cuddles for you cutie."

Another user posted, "I never knew until now that dogs could have a cleft lip," a sentiment reiterated by many users in the comments.

Can Dogs Get Cleft Palates?

A cleft palate is a relatively common condition in dogs, affecting up to 25 percent of puppies. It occurs when the roof of the mouth fails to develop fully and close together during development in the womb. This results in a hole between the mouth and the nasal cavity with varying degrees of severity.

If left untreated, puppies can have problems nursing, leading to malnutrition and poor growth.

What Causes a Cleft Palate in Dogs?

Patrik Holmboe, head veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care in the Netherlands, told Newsweek: "A cleft palate mostly occurs randomly due to genetic factors, but malnutrition of the mother can also cause the condition." Holmboe added that certain toxins and medications can also result in a cleft palate in unborn puppies.

Most notably, steroids, aspirin, griseofulvin, which is used to treat ringworm, and some anti-seizure medications can cause a cleft palate.

How Do You Treat a Cleft Palate in Dogs?

If your dog has had a puppy with a cleft palate, it will need surgery to fix the problem, whatever the severity of the condition. "If the hole is small," said Holmboe, "the surgery can be quite simple, just closing the hole. However, a cleft palate can also lead to more much more severe deformations, and can affect the entire jaw and/or oral cavity."

In severe cases, multiple surgeries may be necessary, and more as the puppy ages, correcting small sections each time. In severe cases, Holmboe said that "there are absolutely cases where a puppy would not survive without surgery."

What Are the Risks of a Cleft Palate in Dogs?

This again depends on how severe the cleft palate is, whether it is a small hole, or a complete deformation of the jaw. Feeding softer, smaller and more frequent meals is often recommended by vets. This reduces the chance of food material passing through the hole into the nasal cavity.

"The greater the defect, the more care and monitoring is required, and owners should absolutely remain vigilant," said Holmboe. "The best way to do this is monitor for a foul smell, which could indicate that food has got stuck in the crevices, and bacteria and infection has occurred."

Holmboe added that owners of dogs with cleft palates should watch out for any respiratory issues. "If food material gets into the nasal cavity, it can cause various nasal infections, or, in the worst case, get inhaled into the lungs, leading to what's called an aspiration pneumonia," he said.

In most cases, if the condition is corrected with surgery, the dog can live a normal and happy life, even if they require multiple surgeries. In extremely severe cases, Holmboe added, "issues are so bad that the puppies don't survive long, or are euthanized to end their suffering."

Should I Get a Dog With a Cleft Palate?

Teddy the golden retriever is living proof that a cleft palate in no way detracts from the joy of a puppy. However, Holmboe said that there are some factors to consider before committing to a puppy with the condition.

"Often," Holmboe added, "the situation can be completely fixed with one-time surgery. The puppy can go on to lead a full and normal life, but beware that this is not always the case. In extreme cases, it will cost the owner extensive time caring for their pet, expensive vet bills, and potentially heartbreak."

If you hear the phrase "cleft palate" when looking for a puppy, find out the extent of the situation before committing to your decision.

Newsweek has reached out to @cleftedteddy via TikTok and Facebook for comment.

