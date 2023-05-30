What Consumers and Companies Should Know About "Clinically Proven" Claims

When consumers go into a drugstore's supplements and vitamins aisle, choosing a product can be overwhelming. In the sea of bottles, how can you find one that works better than a placebo? To cut through the marketing jargon and find one that has been proven effective, Dr. Jeff Chen, MD, co-founder and CEO of Radicle Science, which runs some of history's largest crowdsourced clinical trials on supplements, recommends potential buyers do due diligence to examine products carefully before purchasing.

Don't Trust, Do Verify

Chen offers a three-step check for consumers wondering about the legitimacy and efficacy of natural products.

1. Look for Clinically Proven Language and Study Details

Chen says it's reasonable that buyers start with products labeled with words like "clinically proven" or "scientifically shown," as they are more likely to have real proof of effectiveness. But before purchasing, he says, they need to look a little deeper—specifically, at the fine print. "You'll find that the companies that do have real science will also describe the study," he says. "They may put it on the package or in an insert because they want consumers to know that their clinical trial was rigorous. This is important to note because a majority of so-called 'clinical trials' on supplements are not rigorous and can't determine if the product is better than placebo."

Chen says the word "placebo" itself is a key term to look for on a health product package that signals the validity of a trial, as well as "blind" and "randomized," since "those are all elements of a gold standard clinical trial."

2. Verify That the Research Is on the Product, Not Just on an Ingredient

Once buyers have identified rigorous clinical trial language, Chen says they must make sure this research was conducted on the product itself—and not just one ingredient used in the product. Most supplement brands will use the same ingredients that all their competitors are using, and they reference the same research done on those ingredients. Chen explains that not only does this mean the product often isn't unique, but it also indicates that there's no guarantee the product contains the right ingredients, at the right dose, or the right delivery method in line with the research.

Moreover, Chen warns, different ingredients in a product may counteract each other, and only by studying an entire finished product can we understand its true effectiveness.

3. Verify That the Research Was Conducted in a Relevant and Large Population

Lastly, Chen urges buyers to make sure the trial was conducted in a relevant population, one that looks like the intended user.

Clinical trials conducted in the U.S. have long studied mostly white men, Chen says, and the results may not be applicable to the diverse consumers using the product. Furthermore, many supplement studies are conducted in places like India, where people have very different genetics, lifestyles, and environments than Americans do.

Ideally, the study for any given product should be conducted on a population in the country where it will be used, that is diverse in ethnicity and gender, so that the results are relevant for potential consumers. Chen recommends that buyers also check whether the trial was "large-scale," with at least 300 participants, since the results of larger studies are more likely to be accurate and not due to random chance.

A More Stringent Regulatory Environment

The good news is that the Federal Trade Commission, in an effort to protect consumers, released new guidance in December 2022 on the ways health claims are regulated. All manufacturers of "health-related products" must now support their efficacy claims with gold-standard double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials. In April 2022, the FTC sent an unprecedented 670 notices to companies (mostly supplement companies), warning them to "avoid deceiving consumers with advertisements that make product claims that cannot be backed up."

Prior to these FTC updates—which are the first in over 20 years—it was primarily manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs whose efficacy claims needed to be backed by such high-quality clinical trial data. Supplements did not face the same scrutiny.

Part of the reason for this requirement disparity, Chen explains, is that rigorous trials have long been out of reach for companies that make supplements; such trials have largely been serving patentable pharmaceutical drugs. Natural medicines cannot be patented, thus preventing their manufacturers from generating the kind of revenue that would support the tremendous cost, time, and complexity of rigorous trials.

But now, these supplement and vitamin companies will have to come up with more proof if they want to make claims on their packaging. "There's a lot of fear in the industry right now about government regulators such as the FTC tightening enforcement," Chen says. "And this new FTC guidance could also promote more litigation against these companies."

A Trend Towards Savvier Consumers

In offering a pathway for supplement and natural health product companies to conduct virtual, crowdsourced gold-standard clinical trials, at a fraction of the cost and duration of a standard FDA drug trial, Radicle Science is stepping in to fill a crucial market void.

But Chen points out that, beyond surmounting FDA and FTC hurdles, companies must also contend with the fact that the average consumer is becoming savvier, even without grasping the finer nuances of clinical trial data. "If you look at surveys of consumers, there's already some general skepticism about the claims that products make," he says. When these consumers walk into a drugstore and see a product that just says, "supports energy," or "supports sleep," they will intrinsically understand the reality—that this vague wording represents a desire to imply a claim, without having to go through the effort of proving it through a rigorous and unbiased drug trial.

Conversely, Chen says, these same consumers will be drawn to a product that states that it is "clinically proven to improve sleep quality," a claim which—in the new regulatory environment—would require the product to prove itself superior to a placebo in a high-quality clinical trial.

This is particularly true of female consumers, Chen says, who are the head purchasers of health products in most households. "There's market data to show that female purchasers are more discerning about products in general," Chen says. "But specifically around health products and claims, female consumers are more skeptical. They're savvy. And they'll dig a layer deeper and ask, 'This says it supports sleep...but what does that really mean?'"