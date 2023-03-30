What Draymond Green Called Brandon Ingram That Got Him $5k Fine

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green faces a fine in the region of $5,000 after racking up a number of technical fouls and then getting in an altercation with New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.

Green, who is in his 11th year in the NBA, was in an antagonistic mood during Tuesday's game, which saw the Warriors defeat the Pelicans 120-109.

He had his 17th technical foul of the season called and now faces a potential fine plus a one-game suspension.

The NBA punishes players with the suspension and $5,000 after 16 technical fouls in a season, and then another $5,000 for each technical after that. On Tuesday, Green was in the mood to wind up his opponents.

here's the audio from the altercation between Draymond and Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/cv9DI0EXfK — biggest of balls (@biggestofballs) March 29, 2023

After one foul on Ingram, it got a little heated on the court with the Pelicans star coming back at Green for a shove that sent him running off the court.

As a melee ensured with pushing and shoving, Green was dragged away from the scrum by his teammates and coaches but still had some words for Ingram, which he spat with venom across the court to him.

Green repeatedly asked Ingram: "Are you gonna do something?"

While he was being moved to courtside, Green continued with the verbals and continually called Ingram a "b****."

This seems to be a go-to insult for Green, who successfully wound up LeBron James in the finals previously and was probably hoping it would knock Ingram's focus from the game in hand.

After the game, Golden State's coach Steve Kerr was full of praise for Green and said that he gives the team the fire it needs to get the victories they need.

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talk to Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans following a scuffle during the second quarter at Chase Center on March 28, 2023 Getty Images

Kerr said that Draymond was quick to share his thoughts but he didn't mind as that paved the way for the Warriors to come back from 20 points down.

He said: "Draymond willed us to victory tonight. His frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody, their bench, our bench, me, and frankly we all deserved it."

"We need his fire," Golden State's coach added.

Green was pleased with his input and was glad that his outbursts and antagonizing had the effect he wanted.

He said, with a grin: "It was perfect, right, perfectly executed."

