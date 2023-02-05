Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is still a week away. Exotic Super Bowl props have become a long-standing tradition of the NFL's championship game and this year is no exception. Seven days out, the major sportsbooks in America have already posted their usual litany of prop bets that you wouldn't find on almost any other game.

Below, see a not-quite-comprehensive list of exotic Super Bowl props.

Super Bowl national anthem odds

Outcome Odds Over 119.5 seconds -250 Under 119.5 seconds +200

FanDuel Sportsbook has listed its usual prop on the length of the nation anthem, which will be performed by Chris Stapleton this year. The over is heavily favored at -250. Seven of the last ten Super Bowl anthems have gone over two minutes.

Super Bowl coin-toss odds

Coin Toss Outcome Odds Heads +100 Tails +100

The first game-action that fans will be able to wager on is the result of the opening coin toss. Most sportsbooks have reduced juice on the coin toss prop as a means of luring business. This year, DraftKings Sportsbook has eliminated the juice entirely. Bettors can wager on either heads or tails at +100, a true fifty-fifty proposition.

Over the previous 56 editions of the Super Bowl, tails holds a slight 29-27 edge, including 6-4 over the past decade.

Odds of a "Scorigami" (first-time final score in NFL history)

NFL "Scorigami" Outcome Odds Yes +1800 No -8000

FanDuel Sportsbook has a prop that allows bettors to wager on whether the final score of Super Bowl 57 will be a unique final score in NFL history (dubbed a "Scorigami'). With over 100 years of history under its belt, the NFL has ticked off a massive number of final scores. The odds reflect how unlikely this is, with "Yes" checking in at a long +1800 (5.26 percent implied probability) and "No" at -8000 (98.77 percent implied probability).

Pro Football Reference keeps a list of the missing scores in NFL history. There are a lot of twos and fours on the list, which are possible but require one or more safeties, by far the least common scoring play in the NFL.

Odds of a Super Bowl "Scorigami" (first-time final score in Super Bowl history)

Super Bowl "Scorigami" Outcome Odds Yes +470 No -650

FanDuel also has a related prop that reduces the relevant history to just the prior 56 Super Bowls. The odds for this prop are flipped compared to the broader Scorigami prop: the odds of a repeat score are a long +470, while the odds of a unique Super Bowl final score are a short -650.

Odds first coach's challenge is successful

First Coach's Challenge Outcome Odds Successful -135 Unsuccessful +105

DraftKings has posted a prop on the outcome of the first challenge by a head coach. The odds here slightly favor the challenge being successful at -135 (57.45 percent implied probability). This same prop is also up at Barstool Sportsbook, where it's a pick'em with both options listed at -112. So if you want to bet on the challenge succeeding, do so at Barstool. If you want to bet on the challenge being unsuccessful, take the plus-money at FanDuel.

Over/under jersey number of first TD scorer

Outcome Over 11.5 +105 Under 11.5 -130

DraftKings has a fun prop on the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown, asking bettors to wager on whether the number will be over or under 11.5.

The under is a slight favorite at -130. The most-likely TD scorers who wear jersey number 11 or lower are: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (#1), Eagles receivers Devonta Smith (#6) and A.J. Brown (#11), Chiefs running backs Jerick McKinnon (#1) and Isiah Pacheco (#10), and Chiefs receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster (#9).

If, against all odds, there is no touchdown scored in the game, wagers would again be refunded.

Odds a kick (field goal or extra point) hits the uprights

Outcome Odds Yes -650 No +450

DraftKings has listed a prop on whether a kick - including both field goals and extra-point attempts - will hit the upright. "No" is a big favorite here at -650 (86.67 percent implied probability) with "Yes" coming back at +450 (18.18 percent).

Odds on color of Gatorade poured on winning coach

Gatorade Color Odds Orange +350 Yellow/Green +400 Blue +400 Red/Pink +450 Clear/Water +500 Purple +750 None +1000

The classic Gatorade color prop is up at FanDuel as well with orange a slight favorite over yellow and blue. Blue has been the color of choice in each of the last two and four of the past eight.

Odds on Rihanna's first Super Bowl halftime show song

Song Odds Diamonds +400 B**ch Better Have My Money +400 Don't Stop The Music +400 This Is What You Came For +500 Umbrella +700 Disturbia +900 We Found Love +1000 Run This Town +1000 SOS +1000

People who are just in it for the halftime show can still get in on the betting fun. FanDuel listed props for Rihanna's first song during her halftime performance. There is no strong favorite with three tracks listed as +400 co-favorites.

There's also a prop out on the last song before the show ends.

Odds on Rihanna's last song during the halftime show

Song Odds Umbrella +300 Run This Town +500 SOS +500 Don't Stop The Music +500 We Found Love +600 Diamonds +1000 B**ch Better Have My Money +1200 Disturbia +1200 Stay +1200

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.