What Fun Super Bowl Props Can You Actually Bet? Halftime Show? National Anthem?
Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is still a week away. Exotic Super Bowl props have become a long-standing tradition of the NFL's championship game and this year is no exception. Seven days out, the major sportsbooks in America have already posted their usual litany of prop bets that you wouldn't find on almost any other game.
Below, see a not-quite-comprehensive list of exotic Super Bowl props.
Super Bowl national anthem odds
|Outcome
|Odds
|Over 119.5 seconds
|-250
|Under 119.5 seconds
|+200
FanDuel Sportsbook has listed its usual prop on the length of the nation anthem, which will be performed by Chris Stapleton this year. The over is heavily favored at -250. Seven of the last ten Super Bowl anthems have gone over two minutes.
Super Bowl coin-toss odds
|Coin Toss Outcome
|Odds
|Heads
|+100
|Tails
|+100
The first game-action that fans will be able to wager on is the result of the opening coin toss. Most sportsbooks have reduced juice on the coin toss prop as a means of luring business. This year, DraftKings Sportsbook has eliminated the juice entirely. Bettors can wager on either heads or tails at +100, a true fifty-fifty proposition.
Over the previous 56 editions of the Super Bowl, tails holds a slight 29-27 edge, including 6-4 over the past decade.
Odds of a "Scorigami" (first-time final score in NFL history)
|NFL "Scorigami" Outcome
|Odds
|Yes
|+1800
|No
|-8000
FanDuel Sportsbook has a prop that allows bettors to wager on whether the final score of Super Bowl 57 will be a unique final score in NFL history (dubbed a "Scorigami'). With over 100 years of history under its belt, the NFL has ticked off a massive number of final scores. The odds reflect how unlikely this is, with "Yes" checking in at a long +1800 (5.26 percent implied probability) and "No" at -8000 (98.77 percent implied probability).
Pro Football Reference keeps a list of the missing scores in NFL history. There are a lot of twos and fours on the list, which are possible but require one or more safeties, by far the least common scoring play in the NFL.
Odds of a Super Bowl "Scorigami" (first-time final score in Super Bowl history)
|Super Bowl "Scorigami" Outcome
|Odds
|Yes
|+470
|No
|-650
FanDuel also has a related prop that reduces the relevant history to just the prior 56 Super Bowls. The odds for this prop are flipped compared to the broader Scorigami prop: the odds of a repeat score are a long +470, while the odds of a unique Super Bowl final score are a short -650.
Odds first coach's challenge is successful
|First Coach's Challenge Outcome
|Odds
|Successful
|-135
|Unsuccessful
|+105
DraftKings has posted a prop on the outcome of the first challenge by a head coach. The odds here slightly favor the challenge being successful at -135 (57.45 percent implied probability). This same prop is also up at Barstool Sportsbook, where it's a pick'em with both options listed at -112. So if you want to bet on the challenge succeeding, do so at Barstool. If you want to bet on the challenge being unsuccessful, take the plus-money at FanDuel.
Over/under jersey number of first TD scorer
|Outcome
|Over 11.5
|+105
|Under 11.5
|-130
DraftKings has a fun prop on the jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown, asking bettors to wager on whether the number will be over or under 11.5.
The under is a slight favorite at -130. The most-likely TD scorers who wear jersey number 11 or lower are: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (#1), Eagles receivers Devonta Smith (#6) and A.J. Brown (#11), Chiefs running backs Jerick McKinnon (#1) and Isiah Pacheco (#10), and Chiefs receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster (#9).
If, against all odds, there is no touchdown scored in the game, wagers would again be refunded.
Odds a kick (field goal or extra point) hits the uprights
|Outcome
|Odds
|Yes
|-650
|No
|+450
DraftKings has listed a prop on whether a kick - including both field goals and extra-point attempts - will hit the upright. "No" is a big favorite here at -650 (86.67 percent implied probability) with "Yes" coming back at +450 (18.18 percent).
Odds on color of Gatorade poured on winning coach
|Gatorade Color
|Odds
|Orange
|+350
|Yellow/Green
|+400
|Blue
|+400
|Red/Pink
|+450
|Clear/Water
|+500
|Purple
|+750
|None
|+1000
The classic Gatorade color prop is up at FanDuel as well with orange a slight favorite over yellow and blue. Blue has been the color of choice in each of the last two and four of the past eight.
Odds on Rihanna's first Super Bowl halftime show song
|Song
|Odds
|Diamonds
|+400
|B**ch Better Have My Money
|+400
|Don't Stop The Music
|+400
|This Is What You Came For
|+500
|Umbrella
|+700
|Disturbia
|+900
|We Found Love
|+1000
|Run This Town
|+1000
|SOS
|+1000
People who are just in it for the halftime show can still get in on the betting fun. FanDuel listed props for Rihanna's first song during her halftime performance. There is no strong favorite with three tracks listed as +400 co-favorites.
There's also a prop out on the last song before the show ends.
Odds on Rihanna's last song during the halftime show
|Song
|Odds
|Umbrella
|+300
|Run This Town
|+500
|SOS
|+500
|Don't Stop The Music
|+500
|We Found Love
|+600
|Diamonds
|+1000
|B**ch Better Have My Money
|+1200
|Disturbia
|+1200
|Stay
|+1200
