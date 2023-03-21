What Happened to Amanda Bynes? Star Reportedly Placed on Psychiatric Hold

Police reportedly put actor Amanda Bynes on psychiatric hold on Sunday, March 19.

According to a report from TMZ, Bynes was found naked and roaming the streets of downtown Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday.

It was reported that Bynes was placed on a 5150 psych hold, which allows the police to detain a person experiencing a mental health crisis in psychiatric hospitalization because they are a threat to themselves or others.

What Happened to Amanda Bynes?

TMZ reported that Bynes had been seen walking naked and alone on Sunday morning before hailing down a car and telling the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode.

The She's the Man star was then said to have called 911 herself and after she was taken to a police station it was determined that she needed to be placed on involuntary psychiatric hold.

A source said that Bynes was receiving care that would likely continue over the next few days. The source also told TMZ that the actor was unharmed during the psychotic episode.

According to the Los Angeles Times, after a 72-hour period a person put on a 5150 psychiatric hold should either "be released, sign in voluntarily or be put on a 5250 hold." Bynes' situation will likely be revealed following the 72-hour hold.

The actor was meant to make a public appearance at 90s Con on Saturday but pulled out on March 18 citing illness.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in 2013. The legal guardianship lasted nine years before a judge terminated it in March 2022.

According to a report from Sky News, Bynes' petition for termination "stated that she has consistently tested negative for illicit substances, has managed her mental health and that her psychiatrist has asserted she has the 'capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.'"

The conservatorship was dissolved with the support of the actor's parents Lynn and Rick Bynes, Sky News reported.

In a statement issued after the conservatorship was ended, Bynes said: "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my wellbeing in this next chapter.

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavours—including my fragrance line—and look forward to sharing more when I can."