Picture it, it's the 1990s, and Boy Meets World is at its peak. The cast of the sitcom has been thrust into the spotlight, especially lead actor Ben Savage.

Savage, now 42, portrayed Cory Matthews in the comedy, a character that, to this day, he is still best known for playing.

The show, which aired on ABC from 1993 to 2000, followed 11-year-old Corey as he navigated his home and school life, and saw him and his friends go from childhood to adulthood.

However, some might be wondering whatever happened to former child star Savage, and what he has done since his hit show. Here is everything you need to know.

What Has Ben Savage Been Doing Since 'Boy Meets World'?

Boy Meets World aired for seven seasons and ran to 158 episodes. It also spawned a sequel titled Girl Meets World, which followed Cory and wife Topanga's (Danielle Fishel) daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard).

Savage reprised his role as Cory in Girl Meets World, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017, and he also directed 10 episodes of the show.

Outside of the Boy Meets World franchise, Savage has continued to act over the years, appearing on episodes of network shows like Chuck, Without a Trace, and Bones.

The actor has also appeared in films such as Palo Alto in 2007, and the Lifetime film Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez in 2022.

Savage has also portrayed a younger version of The Princess Bride actor Mandy Patinkin's characters on multiple occasions, and on two different TV shows: Criminal Minds in 2015 and 2020, and Homeland in 2020.

Apart from acting, Savage has taken a keen interest in politics over the years, and in 2004, he graduated with a degree in political science from Stanford University.

In 2022, the actor campaigned for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council but was ultimately unsuccessful.

On Wednesday, January 18, papers filed to the Federal Election Commission showed that Savage, who is a Democrat, is keen to make a bid in 2024 for the 30th District seat (was 28th) occupied by Rep. Adam Schiff since 2001.

Schiff is seen as a potential successor to U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, and although she has not yet made an announcement about her future plans, Deadline reported that Schiff is expected to run for her seat.

Savage got engaged to Tessa Angermeier last week after four years of dating, and a spokesperson told ABC News that the actor has not made any final decisions about running for office. He is said to be focused on his wedding preparations, despite the paperwork submitted.

Newsweek has contacted Savage's representatives for further comment.