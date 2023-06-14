What Happens When You Use the 'Angry Dog Filter' on a Golden Retriever

Golden retrievers are known for their friendly personalities. So friendly in fact, that even the "angry dog filter" can't hide their good nature.

TikTok user Dani (@tankeatsock) tested the viral filter on her dog Tank, but rather than giving him a fearsome snarl, it made the 6-year-old retriever even more lovable.

"Tank is absolutely a stereotypical golden," Dani, 32, told Newsweek. "After seeing what [the filter] did to Tank, I thought, 'that seems about right.' He is sweetness through and through."

Golden retriever Tank is so sweet, that even the phone app to make your dog look vicious can't wipe the smile from his face. @tankeatsock

As the name suggests, the "angry dog filter" allows owners to turn their pet from friendly to ferocious using their phone camera. The trend has become popular on TikTok, with the hashtag receiving over 186 million views.

Golden retrievers are America's second-favorite dog breed, only bested by their equally-adorable cousins, the Labrador. With their gentle disposition and affectionate, outgoing personalities, it's easy to see why retrievers are so beloved.

"[Tank] is always happy to make a friend, whether human or dog, and just wants to lay his head in your lap for pets," Dani said.

"Terrified" of canines growing up, Dani said Tank's lovable nature helped her to overcome her fear and become a dog person.

Tank (left) and his younger brother Max (right). Even the "angry dog filter" couldn't make Tank look ferocious. @tankeatsock

"We bonded right away, and I now volunteer with and foster for various golden rescues," she said.

She has since adopted another golden retriever, 1-year-old Max, with Tank becoming a "patient older brother."

While scrolling through TikTok one night, Dani came across the filter. Tank was sitting right in front of her at the time, so she decided to give it a try.

"A few comments have pointed out that because the room was dark, the filter must have thought his nose holes were his eyes, which I'm sure is why it turned out the way it did," Dani said. "I haven't tried it again though...I didn't want to mess with perfection."

6-year-old golden retriever Tank has always possessed a cheerful disposition. @tankeatsock

Fellow retriever owners found the footage hysterical, with the clip receiving almost 42 million views and more than 6 million likes.

"Golden retrievers don't know how to be angry," commented Sabrina.La.Papitas. "[They] are too sweet to be grumpy," agreed Kitty Katty.

"The demon AI is no match for the golden retriever," joked carlyofearth. "That dog is like nope I'm too damn happy," said Pamela Helmbrecht Mo.

"In his defense he nailed it," wrote Ashley.

While lala Baby commented: "The golden retriever just comes in peace."

