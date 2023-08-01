What It Really Takes to Run a Nonprofit

James was a bank executive who had announced he was retiring. He was accustomed to handling a couple of thousand employees and assets north of $1 billion. He was responsible for retail banking, commercial lending, and asset management. At the time, we were searching for a CEO to run a $25 million-a-year nonprofit. James was interested. Why? Less stress and more community, he shared.

I had to break the truth to James.

Many people mistakenly think running a social sector organization (commonly known as a nonprofit) is easier than running a for-profit company. Yes, a small nonprofit may feel like a startup or second-stage business, but the key difference is it cannot rely on recurring funding. Secondly, the passion for purpose of a nonprofit leader has to be supreme. This is not just another job.

I am not saying that running for-profit organizations is easy, but running a nonprofit is not easy. Raising funds and applying for grants is harder than selling a product or service for profit. It's a constant battle. What exactly would James be getting himself into if he made the transition?

Serving Many Masters: The Differences

Those who successfully run a for-profit company are obviously skilled and competent at their core tasks. But being a nonprofit leader is a mission. Everywhere the leader goes, they represent and embody that nonprofit. It's an all-consuming role, and they are always on the job.

A study of 491 nonprofit leaders found they must navigate a complex web of sometimes competing stakeholders. Even in the case of a publicly traded company, the CEO still runs the organization. The nonprofit leader, however, serves many masters: funders, donors, regulatory bodies, the wider community, the board, and more.

The board of directors makes leaders extremely accountable for results. Small nonprofits, in particular, tend to have very hands-on boards. It is much harder to steer a direction unless it has been explicitly sanctioned. Managing the board (such as who to place and how they will help you) becomes important with less flexibility.

For Love, Not Money: The Challenges

Another difference between the sectors that shocks many potential nonprofit candidates is the pay cut. The average salary for a nonprofit CEO in the U.S. is $185,000, while the average salary for a for-profit CEO is $823,000. This gap represents much more work for a lot less money. In fact, nonprofits tend to pay less than their for-profit counterparts for similar jobs across the organization, making hiring and keeping talent very hard.

To earn that salary, leaders have to navigate an incredible level of governance and transparency in the nonprofit space — with 501(c)(3) charitable organizations subject to the highest level of regulation, the publicly available IRS Form 990 or the visibility of financial audits for the world to dissect. Funders and grantees want to see how every dollar is spent and how every dollar contributes to the organization's goals. All financial decisions must be justified annually.

Serving as a nonprofit leader also requires a larger time commitment. As the public face of the organization, the CEO often has to don formal wear for big events multiple times a month. Being visible is a big part of the job — which is why leaders must believe in the mission if they are going to stand behind it so publicly.

How to Land the Job

There is a demand for nonprofit leaders right now because many executives have been retiring or leaving the sector, and the succession pipeline is relatively empty. A total of 174 nonprofit and government-sector CEOs stepped down in the first half of 2022, a 39% increase over the same period in 2021. For executive job seekers, that is good news. But here is the bad: Get ready for a lot of rejections.

To fill a CEO vacancy, nonprofit boards usually create a search committee of five to seven of their own members. While they may say they want to think outside the box and employ from the private sector, they usually end up back in the box. Changing their minds starts with building enough credibility to land an interview.

Candidates should craft a hybrid resume highlighting their volunteer work and being specific about their contributions. Were you a chair of a fundraiser that took in $1.5 million? Emphasize that. Put eight to 10 career accomplishments tailored to the nonprofit position at the top. The list can include results from the private sector relevant to the opportunity. Most recruiters only scan the first page of a resume, so impress them early to ensure they keep reading.

Many CEOs enter interviews without having rewired themselves to the nonprofit mindset. I strongly suggest reframing the three-step PAR method of answering interview questions about your experience dealing with challenges — articulating the "problem," the "action," and the "result" — to align with the nonprofit industry. That can help the search committee visualize your accomplishments as valuable within that organization. They will be able to see you in that board seat.

Rewiring Your Mission and Mindset

Just because someone has been successful at the executive level in the private sector does not mean they are suited to lead a nonprofit. James was one of the exceptions. He avoided the mistake of interviewing as if he was applying for a for-profit position and took the pay cut because he had a passion for the cause.

To quote the legendary Jim Collins in the Foreword of Engine of Impact, "Simply put, it is substantially more difficult to build a great social sector organization than to build a great business corporation of similar scale."

James's lead is worth following if you are genuinely interested in making this transition. He would not just be signing on for a nonprofit job but a mission to make a difference in the world. James has since found out that he was actually getting a wonderful life in the bargain.