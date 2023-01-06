What Ken Block Said About His 'Legacy' Before Death—'Live a Fun Life'

The footwear company co-founded by Ken Block in the 90s has shared a video clip of the motorsport and skateboarding legend speaking about his legacy, days after his untimely death in a snowmobile accident.

The 55-year-old racing driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after the vehicle fell back onto him on a snow-covered hill near his ranch in Utah.

Tributes have poured in from around the globe.

And now, DC Shoes (which Block co-founded with Damon Way in 1994, with the purpose of providing footwear for skateboarders after he felt there was a gap in the market following his travails as a pro skateboarder) has shared a video clip in which Block speaks about what he feels his legacy would be.

The now poignant clip sees Block in a jovial mood as he succinctly sums up what he hopes he can do for others and what others can do to ensure a good life.

In the video clip, Block is asked: "What would you consider your legacy, and where do you go from here?"

The motorsport legend replies: "I try and inspire people to be creative and live a fun life ... and don't be an a******"

The interviewer tells Block "that was a great answer," which made Block roar with laughter.

Among those who have spoken about the loss of Block is Way, who told Shop Eat Surf about what he brought to the table when they embarked on bringing DC Shoes to the world and working with him on various collaborations.

Way said: "Losing Ken has been like losing a part of myself. The chapters we wrote together forged the foundation of our lives, transitioning us from inexperienced kids full of idealism, naivety, and a relentless desire to tear down mediocrity in the face of innovation, to adults bearing the battlefield scars of experience spanning decades, and a precisely honed view of the domains we play in and the ideas we bring to them.

"He was both a partner and mentor, giving me his best over the years of co-creation and collaboration, as we chased down big ideas and white space opportunity, to consistently rewrite industry norms and reshape their histories.

"He will be dearly missed as a partner, mentor, friend, father, and husband."

Way and Block sold DC Shoes to Quiksilver for $88 million in 2004 and Bob McKnight, who has been the longstanding CEO of Quiksilver, also shared his shock at Block's passing.

He told Shop Eat Surf: "The news about Ken Block was certainly a shock to me and everyone at DC and Boardriders.

"Ken was a great friend, co-founder of DC, a wonderful partner in our business with him, and a great innovator and visionary.

"He was a truly extraordinarily talented athlete and extreme sport legend, and a uniquely focused, determined and successful creator of social media content. But most of all, he was a loving husband and father to his family and fiercely loyal to his friends."

McKnight continued: "He was charming, witty, always had that sly confident look in his eyes and smile, and was always sure footed and forthright about his imaginations, innovations and ideas, and about their execution.

"He was a master at his craft of inventing groundbreaking ideas in the action and motor sports theater. Ken will be sorely missed by all. Rest in peace. Thanks for everything."

