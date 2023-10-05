What We Know About Tez Walker's Eligibility for North Carolina Football

The University of North Carolina football received some long-awaited good news Thursday from the NCAA.

"We were thrilled to find out earlier today that Tez Walker has been granted his immediate eligibility and will be available for the remainder of the 2023 season," head coach Mack Brown said via press release. "We're so happy for Tez. Everything that's transpired over the last few months has been with the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he's going to have a chance to live his dream."

Statements from UNC HC Mack Brown and WR Tez Walker on Walker being ruled eligible immediately 🐏#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/0YaEU1lmNF — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 5, 2023

After an elongated battle, the NCAA granted Tez Walker's request for a transfer waiver, allowing him to play for the Tar Heels after leaving Kent State. North Carolina is currently ranked 14th in the AP poll and is undefeated in four games.

What the NCAA said about the decision

A statement from the NCAA sited "new information" related to the decision.

"NCAA staff received new information regarding University of North Carolina student-athlete Tez Walker this week," NCAA President Charlie Baker and Division I Board of Directors Chair Jere Morehead said in a joint statement on the NCAA website. "Staff determined the new information qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver. The information had not been made available by UNC previously, despite the school's multiple chances to do so."

The NCAA didn't elaborate on the new information that caused the organization to change course. They did take the opportunity to chide the UNC athletic department for making their displeasure with the decision public.

"UNC's behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate, and outside the bounds of the process, UNC's own staff supported," the NCAA statement said. "Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided."

What did Tez Walker ask for?

Walker asked for the hardship waiver after playing two seasons at Kent State. He cited wanting to play closer to his family and specifically mentioned his ailing grandmother.

Another bad look by the NCAA denying Tez Walker’s waiver for immediate eligibility. The WR from Charlotte had transferred to UNC from Kent State to be closer to his ailing grandmother. His statement: pic.twitter.com/GKDVlxz3Ew — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 8, 2023

"She is my rock, my everything, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her. She took care of me when I was younger, and being away from her and the rest of my family was very challenging and hard to deal with," Walker wrote in the statement. "It's meant the world to us to be in the same area, where she's just a short drive away, and I have far more opportunities to be with her.

"There is also the added bonus that she would be able to see me play college football in person for the first time since she wasn't able to travel during my time at Kent State."

Where did Tez Walker play before UNC?

The Charlotte native signed with East Tennessee State University February 2019 after his senior season in high school. He suffered a knee injury during the summer of 2019, and the ETSU staff offered him a "grayshirt" meaning he wouldn't join the program until spring practice for the 2020 season.

Instead of joining ETSU in the spring, Walker signed with North Carolina Central University in February 2020. Unfortunately, the Eagles canceled their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Walker never played for the Historically Black University. Walker participated in spring practice with Central in April 2021 and entered the transfer portal a few weeks later. He signed Kent State entering the 2021 season, playing in four games that season.

In 2022, Walker scored 11 touchdowns and had 921 receiving yards on 58 catches for the Golden Flashes. Just after head coach Sean Lewis left the program to join Coach Prime's staff at Colorado, Walker once again entered the transfer portal.

NCAA rules allow for players to transfer once without sitting out for a season. The NCAA said earlier in the year that they were going to crack down on two-time transfer student-athletes. Walker's argument is that despite enrolling at NCCU and signing at ETSU, he played for one team, Kent State.

A sick grandmother, head coach leaving the program, and Walker citing his anxiety from being so far from home weren't enough for the NCAA to grant his eligibility. But now, he's officially a member of the team.

"I'm looking forward to putting this in the past and moving forward," Walker wrote. "I always knew UNC was a special place, but it's proved it over and over again throughout the last few months."

North Carolina's response to the NCAA

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham pushed back on the NCAA's assertion of insufficient information to grant Walker's request.

Update on the Tez Walker situation. pic.twitter.com/w6g7o41Ebj — Bubba Cunningham (@BubbaUNC) October 5, 2023

"The university submitted all necessary information and documentation as it was made available to us at the time, and we still believe Tez met all standards for the waiver in early August, Cunningham wrote. It is not clear why the delayed making the correct decision then, but we are pleased to get to the appropriate resolution now."