What Is the Moon Phase TikTok Trend? How to Calculate Your Compatibility

Astrology and the way in which it can apparently predict a person's compatibility with others has long been a popular interest.

Whether it comes to a person's star sign, horoscope, or how the time they are born supposedly determines their fate, there are many ways in which astrology can be used by someone in their life.

And TikTok is seeing a surge in interest in one such astrological phenomenon: The moon phase when a person was born.

What Is the Moon Phase TikTok Trend?

The new TikTok trend sweeping the social media platform sees users compare their moon phases with another person to determine if they are "soulmates."

In reality the moon has eight phases, per NASA, which are a New Moon, a Waxing Crescent, the First Quarter, the Waxing Gibbous, a Full Moon, a Waning Gibbous, the Last Quarter, and a Waning Crescent before the phase reverts back to a New Moon at the end of the cycle.

The moon's different phases are representative of the amount of light from the sun that is reflected off the surface of the moon and onto Earth, each is determined by the position the moon is to the sun while in orbit around the Earth.

TikTok's new trend sees a person find out what the moon's phase was on the day they were born and then compare it to the phase of the person they wish to compare to. The video will then show the two phases side-by-side.

According to the "moon phase soulmate" trend on the social media app, someone can determine if another person is their "soulmate" by layering the two phases and seeing how well they fit together.

How to Calculate Your Compatibility Using the Moon Phase TikTok Trend

There are several stages that a TikTok user needs to go through in order to take part in the latest trend. Here is everything you need to know