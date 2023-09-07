What Is the NFL PREM1ERE Patch on This Season's Jerseys?

While things do evolve over time—just look at how helmets have changed over the years—football uniforms have remained rather recognizable. You've got pants, designed to hold various pads in place, and a jersey that's large enough to fit over more protective gear. Cap things off with the helmet, and there's little doubt as to what sport you're watching.

From time to time, though, small tweaks do materialize. And one of those will start when the 2023 NFL season launches.

Patches are usually attached to players' jerseys as a show of respect, usually after a franchise or league legend dies. The new NFL PREM1ERE logo also pays tribute, but it's tied to the present rather than the past.

Let's break things down.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers attempts a pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The National Football League on Wednesday announced its NFL PREM1ERE patch program, which will honor and identify all players making their league debuts. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)/Getty Images

The NFL PREM1ERE Marks a Rookie's Debut

At the risk of trotting out a cliché, making it to the pros represents years of blood, sweat and tears. With that in mind, it's fitting that rookies receive a bit of extra recognition.

That's where the NFL PREM1ERE patch comes in.

All rookie players on a 53-man roster to start the 2023 NFL season will wear an exclusive NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey during Week 1. Subsequently, any rookies making their NFL debut over the course of the season will wear the same patch during their first game. The… pic.twitter.com/ACfH070tyQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2023

"Today, the National Football League announced the launch of NFL PREM1ERE, the League's first-ever jersey patch program created to recognize and celebrate each rookie's first game in the NFL," the league explained. "All rookie players on a 53-man roster to start the 2023 NFL season will wear an exclusive NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey during Week 1. Subsequently, any rookies making their NFL debut over the course of the season will wear the same patch during their first game."

And, after the final whistle, the jersey displaying that patch will be a souvenir of the occasion.

"The game-worn jerseys will be gifted to the rookies to further honor their first in-season game," the NFL added.

Even Without the NFL PREM1ERE Patch, There Will Be Plenty of Rookies to Watch

If you're tuning into an unfamiliar NFL game, the rookie-specific patches might help you identify the newcomers on the field. Even without that signal, though, there are some first-year players that all football fans should key in on.

On the offensive side of the ball, three quarterbacks—Bryce Young (Carolina), Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis) and C.J. Stroud (Houston) —will arrive in the pros with the hopes of turning their respective franchises around. The reputation of running backs has collectively taken a hit, but Bijan Robinson (Atlanta) and Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit) have a chance to be marquee offensive attractions. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could also be worth the watch in Seattle, but it's tough to predict how often he'll touch the ball.

The talented freshmen aren't limited to offense though. On the defensive side, two linemen—Philadelphia's Jalen Carter and third-overall pick Will Anderson Jr. (Houston)—will be looking to terrorize NFL quarterbacks. In the secondary, New England's Christian Gonzalez, Washington's Emmanuel Forbes and Seattle's Devon Witherspoon could be genuine game-changers.

Part of the joy of sports, though, is watching talent emerge from obscurity to become a key part of the league. And, starting this year, the NFL PREM1ERE patch will make it that much easier to know when someone is making their debut.