What Stores Are Open on Christmas Eve and Day? Target, Walmart and Costco
Most families try and stock up for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but there always seems to be a pesky thing that gets forgotten, whether that's an ingredient for a meal or a last-minute present.
Fortunately, for those looking for some quick retail assistance, quite a few grocery and large retail stores are open during the holiday.
Newsweek has a extensive list of stores that will be open over Christmas:
Albertsons: Although operating at reduced hours, most of these stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
BJ's Wholesale: Many stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with reduced hours.
Bravo Supermarkets: The community supermarkets are likely to be open normal hours on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day.
Casey's General Store: Locations typically are open on December 24 and 25, but on reduced hours. Please call your local store to confirm the exact hours.
Circle K: Most locations should be open 24 hours a day.
Costco: U.S. warehouses will be open on Christmas Eve, typically between 9:30 a,m. and 5 p.m., but they will be closed on Christmas Day.
Cumberland Farms: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight.
CVS: Most CVS locations are open on Christmas Eve and Day, but hours will vary depending on the store. Some stores will stay open 24 hours a day. Newsweek has contacted the company for comment.
Duane Reade: The sister stores of Walgreen will be open on adjusted operating hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The 24-hour locations, including pharmacies, will remain open those hours.
Giant: Last year, most food stores were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Newsweek has contacted the company for comment.
QuickChek: Typically open on most holidays, though hours may be truncated.
Rite Aid: Many of the pharmacies will be open on Christmas, including some operating for 24 hours. Newsweek has reached out to it for comment.
Safeway: These stores are typically open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 24 and closed on December 25.
Sheetz: Generally open 24 hours, but some locations may close early. Call ahead to check opening times.
Target: Although stores will be open on Christmas Eve, many from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., shops will be closed on December 25.
Walgreens: Most stores will be open on adjusted operating hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The 24-hour locations, including pharmacies, will remain open those hours. Newsweek has contacted the company for comment.
Walmart: The supermarkets will be open between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. However, Walmart stores are closed on Christmas Day.
Wawa: Most convenience stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day. Please call ahead if you are unsure about your local store's hours.
7-Eleven: 7-Eleven tends not to close for major holidays. However, depending on location, some stores may be operating on reduced hours or even closed.