What Stores Are Open and Closed on New Year's Day? Target, Kroger and More

New Year's Day is a federal holiday, meaning that many shops, restaurants and other businesses are closed as people spend time with their family and loved ones.

Often, businesses wind down on New Year's Eve, with truncated hours. But over the holiday, many people still need to restock their kitchens or buy other provisions for their celebrations, whether that's party hats, noisemakers, or just toiletries.

And keen beans might want to have an early peek at the sales on New Year's Day, too. Whether it's a warm hot chocolate, electric blankets or simply to get more alcohol, many people have reason to shop on January 1.

Newsweek has a rundown of the stores open on New Year's Day.

Stores Open on New Year's Day

Whole Foods: stores will be open on December 31 and January 1, but hours may vary by location.

Barnes & Noble: These stores are often open on New Year's Day between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., but hours may vary depending on location.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores will generally be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping.

CVS: Many locations will remain open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, some even operating 24 hours a day.

Dick's Sporting Goods: The majority of Dick's Sporting Goods stores are open on New Year's Day, though reduced hours may apply.

Kohl's: Some Kohl's locations will be open, but call ahead to determine specific hours. Newsweek reached out to the company for comment.

Kroger: Some stores in the supermarket chain will be open on December 31 and January 1—including some for 24 hours a day. Other locations will close at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. Newsweek reached out to the store for more information.

IKEA: The furniture and homeware store will be open regular hours between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to Good Housekeeping.

Macy's: The store will be open at regular hours, according to the Macy's website.

Target: A Target spokesperson told Newsweek: "On December 31, most Target stores will close at 9 p.m. Guests can expect regular store hours on January 1 and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information."

Petco: The pet supply stores will be open for normal hours on New Year's Day.

Walmart: Stores are open at regular hours on both days. Usual hours are typically between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily, and most stores are open regular hours on most federal holidays. However, Walmart groceries are usually closed on Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

Walgreens: These pharmacies will remain open, some even 24 hours a day.