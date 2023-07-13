What the U.S. Leaving NATO Would Look Like

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the U.S. to leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, describing the group as "not a reliable partner" and arguing that other members are not paying their "fair share."

Greene isn't the first Republican to bring up the possibility of leaving the NATO alliance. Former President Donald Trump publicly floated the idea during the 2016 presidential election and also criticized other member states for not meeting a defense spending target of 2 percent of GDP.

The Republican congresswoman proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would direct President Joe Biden to "withdraw the U.S. from NATO" on the same day as the president stated his "ironclad commitment" to the alliance during a NATO summit in Lithuania.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. Biden has stated his "ironclad commitment" to the military alliance. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Though Greene's amendment is unlikely to be adopted, it is possible for a NATO member to leave the alliance and the procedure is laid out in the North Atlantic Treaty signed by the U.S. and the other founding NATO members in 1949. Many nations have subsequently signed the treaty and the same conditions apply.

However, while the U.S. could in theory leave NATO, that decision would have profound ramifications on international relations, collective defense and likely U.S. domestic politics.

Could the U.S. Leave NATO?

The method for leaving NATO is laid out in Article 13 of the 1949 treaty.

Article 13 states: "After the Treaty has been in force for twenty years, any Party may cease to be a Party one year after its notice of denunciation has been given to the Government of the United States of America, which will inform the Governments of the other Parties of the deposit of each notice of denunciation."

The U.S. is the so-called depository state for the treaty, so in effect the U.S. government would have to deposit a notice of denunciation with itself. In practical terms, the U.S. would likely inform the other NATO members of its intention to leave in line with Article 13.

However, Biden has made his commitment to NATO clear.

"Today, our alliance remains a bulwark of global security and stability as it's been for more than seven decades," he said during a speech in Lithuania on Wednesday at the end of a two-day NATO summit.

"NATO is stronger, more energized, and yes, more united than ever in its history," he said.

Trump, who may be his opponent again next year's presidential election, has been critical of the alliance and his potential re-election could complicate matters.

"It's not out of the question that a future administration—namely, a Trump one—would take an anti-globalist agenda to the point of pulling the plug on the alliance," Thomas Gift, founding director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London told Newsweek.

"If that happened, it would send reverberations through the system that would make Trump's prior acts of isolationism—such as exiting from the Trans-Pacific Partnership or the World Health Organization—look mild by comparison," he said.

Paul Quirk, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia in Canada, told Newsweek that the possibility of the U.S. leaving NATO was very low.

"No serious, informed thinking takes withdrawal from NATO as even a remotely plausible option for the United States," Quirk said. "As with many of Trump's Republican supporters, Greene's views about foreign policy, domestic policy, political institutions, and law all come down to one basic idea: promoting the interests of Donald Trump."

"Advocating withdrawal from NATO serves Trump's interests simply because Trump as president was extraordinarily—and very suspiciously—responsive to Putin and Russia and hostile toward NATO. And he was impeached for related offenses regarding Ukraine, Putin's enemy, now supported by NATO," he said.

Quirk added that recognizing "NATO's vital importance for American interests makes Trump look bad."

It is possible to partially withdraw from NATO without actually leaving the organization, as France did in 1966 when it withdrew from NATO's military command structure over a dispute about French nuclear weapons and control of armed forces, though France returned as a full member in 2009.

However, neither Greene nor Trump have publicly supported a similar move.

Collective Defense

One of the key aspects of the NATO treaty is Article 5, which deals with collective defense in the alliance and famously states: "The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all."

It goes on to say that "consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area."

Article 5 has been invoked only once in NATO's history—by the U.S. following the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

If the U.S. were to leave NATO, it could no longer invoke Article 5 to seek military assistance if attacked. However, NATO members couldn't invoke the article to seek U.S. assistance either.

That doesn't mean that the U.S. couldn't seek assistance from its allies or that foreign nations couldn't ask the U.S. for help in other ways.

NATO Operations and U.S. Support

NATO operations would also be affected if U.S. forces were no longer involved and U.S. troops, equipment and expertise were no longer available to the alliance. That could in turn harm U.S. foreign relations.

On its website, NATO says: "The Alliance relies on the United States for the provision of some essential capabilities, regarding for instance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; air-to-air refueling; ballistic missile defense; and airborne electromagnetic warfare."

"NATO has become so deeply embedded into the West's system of international security, particularly in the wake of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, that it could prove destabilizing for America's relations with many of its closest allies and also trigger untold backlash domestically," Thomas Gift told Newsweek, speaking of any decision by Washington to leave the alliance.

"NATO is largely an American invention, " said Mark Shanahan, an associate professor in politics at the University of Surrey in the U.K., co-editor of The Trump Presidency: From Campaign Trail to World Stage and author of Eisenhower at the Dawn of the Space Age.

"It was formed to buttress Western Europe against the Soviet threat after World War II and its first leader was Dwight D. Eisenhower before he was elected to the White House," he told Newsweek.

"Those, like Greene, with a highly partisan, populist, insular-nationalist world view may feel it has outlived its use, but Putin's expansionist ambitions for Russia mean that NATO is even more necessary today than it was throughout the Cold War," Shanahan said.

The NATO flag, center, is seen at the NATO headquarters building in Brussels, Belgium, on April 27, 2023. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the U.S. to leave NATO. Omar Havana/Getty Images

NATO Funding

One of the major criticisms that Trump levied at NATO was that many members weren't meeting the 2 percent GDP target for defense spending—a fact that continues to be an issue.

The number of NATO countries meeting that spending target is expected to reach 11 this year, according to estimates released last week. There are currently 31 members and it's believed just 7 reached the GDP target in 2022. The number of members will rise to 32, with Sweden set to join the alliance.

According to NATO's website, the organization's funds are "composed of direct contributions to collective budgets and programs, which equate to only 0.3% of total Allied defense spending"—a figure of €3.3 billion ($3.68 billion) for 2023.

"The combined wealth of the non-US Allies, measured in GDP, is almost equal to that of the United States," NATO explains on its website.

"However, non-US Allies together spend less than half of what the United States spends on defense. This imbalance has been a constant, with variations, throughout the history of the Alliance and has grown more pronounced since the tragic events of 11 September 2001, after which the United States significantly increased its defense spending," NATO says.

NATO also notes that the responsibility for funding its operation is "shared with all Allies according to the principle of common funding."

The U.S. defense budget is vastly larger than other NATO states, $860 billion in 2023. If the U.S. were to pull out of the organization, it remains unclear if the remaining members would ramp up defense spending.

Funds provided to run NATO would likely fall unless the remaining members contributed more, and a decline in funding would likely have a negative impact on NATO's operations.

Ukraine and Russia

One of the biggest questions now facing NATO is if and when Ukraine could join the alliance. The country's president, Voldymyr Zelensky, has said that it's "absurd to not give Ukraine a time frame for prospective accession."

If the U.S. were to withdraw from NATO, the impact on Ukraine's ambitions to join the alliance could be severe. The Russian government would almost certainly welcome U.S. withdrawal from NATO, though leaving the alliance would not prevent the U.S. government from continuing to provide Ukraine with aid, including military equipment.

Nonetheless, if NATO's Article 5 no longer applies to the U.S., joining the alliance might become less appealing for Ukraine—and potentially less problematic for Russia.

"If the U.S. withdrew, that would likely mean the collapse of the alliance and a further strengthening of Putin," Mark Shanahan told Newsweek.

"It could signal a return to pre-World War II American isolationism or, at the very least, a pivot to Asia to confront the continuing rise of China," he said.

"Viewed solely economically, it might make sense for the U.S. to abandon its European bulwark, and that might appeal to a future Republican president," Shanahan said.

"But in terms of international relations, that would destroy the long-standing and carefully curated linked with France, Germany, the U.K. and the rest of America's longest-standing allies and potentially open the way to Putin to pursue his imperial aims in the old Soviet states and satellites," he said.

For now, the possibility of the U.S. leaving NATO anytime soon appears remote.