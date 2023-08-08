Culture

'Wheel of Fortune' Corrects Mistake After Contestant's Money Disappeared

By
Culture TV Twitter

A Wheel Of Fortune contestant whose winnings seemed to vanish has had the mistake corrected.

In March, a woman named Carla appeared on the game show and managed to gather $6,750 during the episode before her prize screen was reset to $0 without explanation.

Host Pat Sajak also implied that she had $0, even though she had not landed on a bankrupt wedge.

vanna white and pat sajak
"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White (left) and Pat Sajak speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A contestant who seemingly went bankrupt on the show for no reason had her bankruptcy explained in a rerun episode. Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America

Fans watching at home were left scratching their heads, especially because the next time they saw Carla's prize screen, it showed $1,450. But one avid Wheel of Fortune fan noticed that the show's editors seemingly fixed their error in a recent rerun of Carla's episode.

The fan who goes by WheelRob on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims to have been a past champion on the show. He shared a clip on the social-media platform showing Carla landing on the bankrupt wedge.

"Color me surprised that #WheelofFortune corrected their mistake. Tonight's rerun was the episode where Carla Sartori lost over $6,000 to a 'phantom Bankrupt' that mistakenly got edited out and seemingly caused her to lose. The rerun airing put the Bankrupt back in," WheelRob captioned the video.

Newsweek contacted Wheel of Fortune representatives by email for comment.

Aside from the editing glitch, the long-running game show is set for some major changes after Sajak announced his plans to retire at the end of the 41st season, which starts in September. The 76-year-old announced on Twitter in June that he was leaving the role he has had since 1981.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Sajak wrote at the time.

Just days after he made his announcement, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was named as his replacement.

In June, Seacrest wrote on Instagram about his new job: "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," Seacrest added. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC