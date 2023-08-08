'Wheel of Fortune' Corrects Mistake After Contestant's Money Disappeared

A Wheel Of Fortune contestant whose winnings seemed to vanish has had the mistake corrected.

In March, a woman named Carla appeared on the game show and managed to gather $6,750 during the episode before her prize screen was reset to $0 without explanation.

Host Pat Sajak also implied that she had $0, even though she had not landed on a bankrupt wedge.

"Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White (left) and Pat Sajak speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A contestant who seemingly went bankrupt on the show for no reason had her bankruptcy explained in a rerun episode. Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America

Fans watching at home were left scratching their heads, especially because the next time they saw Carla's prize screen, it showed $1,450. But one avid Wheel of Fortune fan noticed that the show's editors seemingly fixed their error in a recent rerun of Carla's episode.

The fan who goes by WheelRob on X, formerly known as Twitter, claims to have been a past champion on the show. He shared a clip on the social-media platform showing Carla landing on the bankrupt wedge.

"Color me surprised that #WheelofFortune corrected their mistake. Tonight's rerun was the episode where Carla Sartori lost over $6,000 to a 'phantom Bankrupt' that mistakenly got edited out and seemingly caused her to lose. The rerun airing put the Bankrupt back in," WheelRob captioned the video.

Color me surprised that #WheelofFortune corrected their mistake. Tonight's rerun was the episode where Carla Sartori lost over $6,000 to a "phantom Bankrupt" that mistakenly got edited out and seemingly caused her to lose. The rerun airing put the Bankrupt back in. pic.twitter.com/A0yXXWLs3k — WheelRob (@WheelRob10) August 3, 2023

Newsweek contacted Wheel of Fortune representatives by email for comment.

Aside from the editing glitch, the long-running game show is set for some major changes after Sajak announced his plans to retire at the end of the 41st season, which starts in September. The 76-year-old announced on Twitter in June that he was leaving the role he has had since 1981.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Sajak wrote at the time.

Just days after he made his announcement, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest was named as his replacement.

In June, Seacrest wrote on Instagram about his new job: "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," Seacrest added. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."