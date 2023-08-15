'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Mock Contestant's Puzzle Answer—'Stage Fright'

A Wheel of Fortune fail has led to a contestant being mocked on social media after he lost out on thousands of dollars.

The contestant Warren was two letters away from solving a puzzle, but made an incorrect guess which didn't go unnoticed by viewers. The mistake led users on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the moment online.

Wheel of Fortune is in line for a major shakeup in the coming months as Ryan Seacrest was named as Pat Sajak's successor in late June. Seacrest revealed his new role in an Instagram post where he praised longtime host Sajak, and shared his excitement about joining "the great" Vanna White on the show.

A screenshot from a recent episode of 'Wheel of Fortune.' Viewers of the show discussed a recent contestant's loss after he guessed an incorrect letter. ABC

During an episode with Sajak still leading proceedings, Warren guessed his letters and was faced with the following board:

IN-▢▢IGHT ENTERTAINMENT

After spinning the wheel and building an Express pot of $9,250, Warren guessed "D" according to social media users who watched the episode. The missing letters were "F" and "L" which spelled the answer "in-flight entertainment."

"That stage fright on Wheel of Fortune must really be crazy, because why would you guess the letter "D" here??!" user @callmeWise asked. User @Woodrow1720 shared the image and wrote: "You can't get on the show with an 85+ IQ. I yelled so loud."

User @Mattlawrence seemed taken aback too, laying out the board and typing, "Dude guesses 'D.' Loses $7500."

"This M* just say D?!?!" @FireMike127 said, seemingly also shocked by the guess.

That stage fright on Wheel of Fortune must really be crazy, because why would you guess the letter “D” here??! pic.twitter.com/pQRAE3vrvH — Josh (@callmeWise) August 14, 2023

The X user @iKAMILAH was pleased to see Warren guessed incorrectly. "[People] are real bold [shake my head] [...] Happy he ended up with nothing and lost lol."

Wheel of Fortune fans received good news recently as it was confirmed the show would be one of the few to stay on the air and keep producing new episodes despite the ongoing writer's strike.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since early May and was recently joined by the actors' union SAG-AFTRA. The collective industrial action has meant that a number of TV shows and movies have been put on hold, meaning there will be far fewer new shows to watch on TV.

A WGA representative recently confirmed to Newsweek that "Wheel of Fortune isn't covered by WGA" whereas rival game show Jeopardy! is. WGA confirmed that "all" Jeopardy! writers have been picketing outside Sony's studios.

Host Sajak will leave Wheel of Fortune at the end of Season 41, and Seacrest will take over the role in September 2024.