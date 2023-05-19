'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Slam Difficult Puzzle—'No One Says That'

Wheel of Fortune viewers have been feeling sympathy for a contestant who lost out on $100,000 because of a particularly challenging puzzle.

Viewers of the long-running game show were shocked by an answer that was considered a well-known "phrase." Not surprisingly, the contestant lost out on the round, and fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Contestant Cesar was playing for a $100,000 prize pot in Thursday's special bonus round when he came up against a formidable puzzle.

Picture the scene: Cesar was faced with a board that read "THAT -AS A ----TAL -A-T-R"

With 10 seconds on the clock, and being told the puzzle was a "phrase," Cesar attempted to find the right answer.

Pat Sajak (R) seen with a contestant during Season 40 of "Wheel of Fortune." The latest episode of the show surprised audiences with a difficult puzzle. ABC

"That was a... capital?" Cesar attempted to guess but the timer buzzed, leading host Pat Sajak to reveal the correct answer, which he called "a toughie."

"That was a pivotal factor," Sajak revealed. Despite losing out on a potential $100,000 prize, Cesar still went home a winner with $26,000.

"No one says that [shake my head]," one Twitter user wrote after seeing the correct answer.

"Yeah, I'm always going around saying 'That was a pivotal factor!' It's so common!!! How could he not get that?!" joked Twitter user @Atheist_Unbound. "What the hell is wrong with Wheel of Fortune?" he wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

"That's a phrase? Caesar got jobbed," wrote @Hankdiggy, sharing a picture of the board reveal.

"That was a pivotal factor??? Who has ever said that??" asked @Annaliese1897 on Twitter. @Manformindy expressed their disbelief with a gif that repeated "You've got to be kidding me!"

Wheel of Fortune fans are often vocal with their opinions about the show, with many rushing to social media mid-show.

Recent episodes have seen fans share their delight at some bad guesses, while others left viewers in disbelief with impressive answers.

Contestant behavior has become a talking point in recent episodes. Some bad spins left a school principal Justin, from Kansas City, Missouri, on the floor as he accused the show of "doing it on purpose." In March, a contestant was tackled by Sajak after he won a huge cash prize.

Wheel of Fortune fans will be glad to hear that the spinoff celebrity version has been renewed for a fourth season. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has welcomed guests such as Jack Black, Snoop Dogg, Melissa Joan Hart, Nikki Glaser, RuPaul and more throughout its three-season run so far.