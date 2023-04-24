'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Baffled by Correct Final Answer—'Heck of a Guess'

A Wheel Of Fortune life fan turned contestant stunned everyone when he was able to guess the answer to a puzzle with very little help.

Cody Horton, a respiratory therapist at Tampa General Hospital in Florida, managed the unthinkable when it came down to the wire in the bonus round.

He had to guess an event with only five of his 11 letter choices appearing on the board.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak attend The Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game hosted by The Paley Center For Media at The Paley Center for Media on November 15, 2017 in New York City. 'Wheel of Fortune' fans were shocked at one contestant's guess. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Host Pat Sajak told Cody he had 10 seconds to guess what the event was with only BRIE_ _ _ _ER _ _T_ _E spelt out in front of him.

But Cody didn't need even a fraction of that time and immediately guessed the answer was "brief power outage," and he screamed the answer as Sajak opened the gold bonus round episode to reveal he had won Ford Escape SUV.

Cody's boyfriend, Jason, ran onto the stage to hug him in congratulations, as they celebrated his total prize winnings valued at $80,635.

The clip was posted to Wheel of Fortune's official Twitter account with people rushing to share their disbelief at his guess.

"Ummmm who was expecting Cody to solve that? Because we weren't," Wheel of Fortune captioned the post.

Fans of the ABC game show were amazed at Cody's ability to solve the puzzle.

"That's one HECK of a guess. Unbelievable," wrote one fan.

Another added: "I sure as heck didn't! Don't know where he came up with that one!"

And third wrote: "Wow! 🤣 that was amazing!"

Cody opened up on how much he was a fan of TV game shows and that passion started in his infancy.

"Even since I was a little kid, I was a game show fanatic," he told local news station 10 Tampa Bay. "There's actually a video of me as a newborn with my grandmother in the background saying, 'You can't go to sleep yet, you have to watch The Price is Right.'"

Cody prepared for his big day at Wheel of Fortune by practicing online and described being on set as "everything I wanted it to be and more."

"They're so kind," he said. "Everybody there from the security guard at the gate at Sony Pictures up to the stage manager — literally everybody person there is just delighted to be there, they're rooting for you, they've got your back."

Cody also told how he met his partner Jason four years ago and managed to rope his boyfriend into his TV game show obsession.

Jason was the one who encouraged him to audition for Wheel of Fortune, which he did in June 2022. He finally got the call back in January 2023.