Pat Sajak's Daughter Mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' Host's 'Dad Jokes'

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak was not safe from his daughter's criticism after dropping a "dad joke" during a recent episode.

Sajak, 76, chatted to marathon runner and contestant, John, on Wednesday's edition of the popular game show.

The contestant explained how he runs "half or full" marathons giving Sajak the perfect opening to make an awkward joke.

"I'm doing a 5K for charity next weekend. Normally, I don't do it for any less than 10K, but it's for charity," he joked.

The clip was shared to Wheel of Fortune's official Instagram account and featured a buzzer counting down to Sajak's "incoming" dad joke.

The caption on the post read: "WARNING: The following video contains dad jokes."

While many fans in the comments appreciated Sajak's humor, his daughter Maggie could not let the silly joke slide.

She shared the clip to her Instagram stories, writing in the caption: "How generous of my dad!" and added a laughing, crying face emoji.

Maggie, 28, is a country music singer and joined Wheel of Fortune as its social correspondent in 2021.

Part of that role includes sharing exclusive digital content and behind-the-scenes

footage of the show including interviews with players, celebrities, staff, and crew, and sneak peeks at upcoming events.

As the daughter of the famous host, Maggie made her show debut as a one-year-old.

She even stepped in to be the official letter-turner on the puzzle board for one week of shows while Vanna White filled in for Sajak as he recovered from emergency surgery.

Doctors decided to operate on the host in November 2019 when they realized Sajak was suffering from a blocked intestine.

Sajak credited his daughter with helping him in his recovery and getting back on his feet. But she admitted feeling terrified during her father's ordeal.

"I'd like to say I was a trooper at the beginning. I wasn't," she said on a Good Morning America appearance in 2020. "But I pulled myself together, and I'm just so happy he's back in action and doing what he does."

As if all that is not enough of an accomplishment, she graduated from Princeton University, and got her Master's degree from Columbia University. The TV star is also about to finish her final year of law school.

"The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family and I'm thrilled to be working with them," Maggie said on the show's official website.

"It's a real privilege to be able to treat the show's longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father."

Maggie is Sajak's only daughter and comes from his marriage to photographer Lesly Brown in 1989. The couple is also the parents of Maggie's older brother, Patrick.