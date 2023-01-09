When Is '1923' Back on Paramount+? Latest Details on New Episode

Fans of 1923 will be sad to hear that the show is taking a page out of Yellowstone's book and pausing for a mid-season break.

However, the good news is that viewers won't have to wait long to see 1923 return to our screens.

Taylor Sheridan's second prequel series to Yellowstone has now aired four episodes of an eight-part season. With four more episodes to go, fans will have to be patient to find out what will happen to Jacob, Spencer, Cara and the Dutton family friends.

Paramount announced after Episode 4 that there'd be a break until Episode 5 airs. Here's everything you need to know about when the popular show will return.

When is 1923 back?

Each of the first four episodes of 1923 has played out weekly, every Sunday. Episode 5 will be different though.

The fifth installment of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5.

That means after Episode 4 aired on January 8, there'll be three Sundays without any new episodes dropping. It gives viewers the chance to catch up in anticipation of the next episode.

New episodes of 1923 drop on Paramount+ at 03:01 ET and 00:01 PT. Paramount has yet to announce if this is the last break of the season, and it's not known if Episodes 5 through 8 will air without interruption.

While 1923 has a firm return date, the sister series Yellowstone is also in the middle of a mid-season break. It's not scheduled to return to Paramount Network until the summer.

1923 Episodes currently available on Paramount+

1923 premiered on the Paramount+ streaming platform on Sunday December 18, 2022. Each episode aired on subsequent Sundays and are still available to watch now.

The episodes aired so far have been: "1923," "Nature's Empty Throne," "The War Has Come Home" and "War and the Turquoise Tide." Click each of the links to read Newsweek's episode recaps. Actor James Badge Dale also spoke to Newsweek about his 1923 character John Dutton Sr. and working with Harrison Ford.

1923 is the second prequel series to Yellowstone created by Taylor Sheridan. While episodes of Yellowstone aren't available on Paramount+, the first prequel series 1883 is available to watch now.

All ten episodes from that show are available online, and click here to hear more from 1883's cast Newsweek spoke to Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

Cast of1923

1923 continues the Dutton family story from 1883, long before the events of Yellowstone.

As was explained in the first episode, James and Margaret Dutton are long gone. Elsa Dutton died in 1883, but her character returns to narrate again in 1923.

Newcomers to the franchise include Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Robert Patrick, Timothy Dalton, Jerome Flynn, Brandon Sklenar and many more. Mirren spoke to Newsweek ahead of the show's launch and described what it was like reuniting with Ford three decades after their onscreen debut together.

"The work we had put in, in a sense, had been happening over the last 30 years since we last worked together, and the work we put into living life and surviving life and carrying on and getting to be the ages that we are. That was 'the work,' if you like," she said.

As mentioned, the next episode of 1923 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5,.