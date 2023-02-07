When Is 'AGT: All-Stars' Finale? End Date Revealed Amid Schedule Shake-Up

America's Got Talent: All-Stars premiered at the start of January but fans are already counting down to the season finale.

Over the past six weeks on the NBC show, also known as AGT: All-Stars, 60 acts from various Got Talent franchises across the globe have returned to the stage to perform for judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara normally judges America's Got Talent alongside Klum, Mandel and Cowell, but was not available to film the All-Stars version.

Following the episode that aired on Monday, there are now just 11 acts left to perform in the season finale.

Each week on AGT: All-Stars, one act has been awarded a Golden Buzzer from one of the judges, or host Terry Crews, and one act has been voted through by the AGT "superfans" in the audience.

The only exception to this was the sixth week of auditions, where all the Golden Buzzers had already been used up so only one act, voted for by the superfans, advanced to the next stage of the competition.

Now that we have only 11 acts left, AGT: All-Stars fans are looking forward to seeing which act will be crowned the winner and walk away as the ultimate Got Talent champion.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the AGT: All-Stars finale, including when it is on and who is performing at it.

When Is the AGT: All-Stars Finale?

Although the AGT: All-Stars auditions stages are over, there has been a slight shake-up to the schedule and fans have a little bit of a wait until the finale.

Instead of airing the finale immediately after the auditions stage, NBC is marginally postponing the AGT: All-Stars finals.

Luckily, there will still be an episode of AGT: All-Stars in its usual slot on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, which will be a special review episode.

On Monday, February 13, NBC will air an episode titled "Finals Preview: From the Judges' Desk" which will see Cowell, Klum, Mandel and Crews review the journeys of the finalists, reflecting on their reactions while looking ahead to the upcoming final performances.

The final is then expected to air the following Monday, on February 20. NBC has described the event as a "two-hour star-studded finale."

Newsweek has contacted NBC for confirmation.

What Is the AGT: All-Stars Prize?

The winner of AGT: All-Stars will take home a whopping $1 million prize.

The winner is voted for by the AGT "superfans" in the audience. The series was filmed in the summer of 2022, so there is no public vote.

Who Are the AGT: All-Stars 2023 Finalists?

Kodi Lee

Singer from America's Got Talent 2019

Ana-Maria Margean

Ventriloquist and winner of Romania's Got Talent 2021

Tom Ball

Singer from Britain's Got Talent 2022

Aidan McCann

Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2020

Power Duo

Aerialists, winners of Philippines Got Talent 2016

Avery Dixon

Musician from America's Got Talent Season 17

Mike E. Winfield

Comedian from America's Got Talent Season 17

Detroit Youth Choir

Choir from America's Got Talent Season 14

Light Balance Kids

Dance group from America's Got Talent Season 14

Bello Sisters

Hand balancers from America's Got Talent Season 15

Aidan Bryant

Aerialist from America's Got Talent Season 16

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.