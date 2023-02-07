Tue, Feb 07, 2023
When Is 'AGT: All-Stars' Finale? End Date Revealed Amid Schedule Shake-Up

America's Got Talent: All-Stars premiered at the start of January but fans are already counting down to the season finale.

Over the past six weeks on the NBC show, also known as AGT: All-Stars, 60 acts from various Got Talent franchises across the globe have returned to the stage to perform for judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara normally judges America's Got Talent alongside Klum, Mandel and Cowell, but was not available to film the All-Stars version.

Following the episode that aired on Monday, there are now just 11 acts left to perform in the season finale.

AGT: All-Stars
Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell on "America's Got Talent: All-Stars" on NBC. The show is coming to an end in February. Trae Patton/NBC

Each week on AGT: All-Stars, one act has been awarded a Golden Buzzer from one of the judges, or host Terry Crews, and one act has been voted through by the AGT "superfans" in the audience.

The only exception to this was the sixth week of auditions, where all the Golden Buzzers had already been used up so only one act, voted for by the superfans, advanced to the next stage of the competition.

Now that we have only 11 acts left, AGT: All-Stars fans are looking forward to seeing which act will be crowned the winner and walk away as the ultimate Got Talent champion.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the AGT: All-Stars finale, including when it is on and who is performing at it.

When Is the AGT: All-Stars Finale?

Although the AGT: All-Stars auditions stages are over, there has been a slight shake-up to the schedule and fans have a little bit of a wait until the finale.

Instead of airing the finale immediately after the auditions stage, NBC is marginally postponing the AGT: All-Stars finals.

Terry Crews on AGT: All-Stars
Actor Terry Crews is the host of "America's Got Talent: All-Stars." The audition stage of the talent competition is over but fans have a little bit of a wait before the season finale. Casey Durkin/NBC

Luckily, there will still be an episode of AGT: All-Stars in its usual slot on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, which will be a special review episode.

On Monday, February 13, NBC will air an episode titled "Finals Preview: From the Judges' Desk" which will see Cowell, Klum, Mandel and Crews review the journeys of the finalists, reflecting on their reactions while looking ahead to the upcoming final performances.

The final is then expected to air the following Monday, on February 20. NBC has described the event as a "two-hour star-studded finale."

Newsweek has contacted NBC for confirmation.

What Is the AGT: All-Stars Prize?

The winner of AGT: All-Stars will take home a whopping $1 million prize.

The winner is voted for by the AGT "superfans" in the audience. The series was filmed in the summer of 2022, so there is no public vote.

Who Are the AGT: All-Stars 2023 Finalists?

Kodi Lee

Kodi Lee on AGT: All-Stars
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Kodi Lee. Casey Durkin/NBC

Singer from America's Got Talent 2019

Ana-Maria Margean

AGT All-Stars Ana Maria Margean
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Ana-Maria Margean Trae Patton/NBC

Ventriloquist and winner of Romania's Got Talent 2021

Tom Ball

Tom Ball and Terry Crews on AGT
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Tom Ball Trae Patton/NBC

Singer from Britain's Got Talent 2022

Aidan McCann

AGT All-Stars Aidan McCann
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Aidan McCann (pictured with Heidi Klum) Trae Patton/NBC

Magician from Britain's Got Talent 2020

Power Duo

AGT All-Stars Power Duo
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Power Duo Trae Patton/NBC

Aerialists, winners of Philippines Got Talent 2016

Avery Dixon

Avery Dixon AGT: All-Stars
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Avery Dixon Casey Durkin/NBC

Musician from America's Got Talent Season 17

Mike E. Winfield

AGT: All-Stars Mike E. Winfield
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Mike E. Winfield Trae Patton/NBC

Comedian from America's Got Talent Season 17

Detroit Youth Choir

Detroit Youth Choir
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Detroit Youth Choir Trae Patton/NBC

Choir from America's Got Talent Season 14

Light Balance Kids

Light Balance Kids AGT: All-Stars
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Light Balance Kids Trae Patton/NBC

Dance group from America's Got Talent Season 14

Bello Sisters

Bello Sisters America's Got Talent: All-Stars
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Bello Sisters Trae Patton/NBC

Hand balancers from America's Got Talent Season 15

Aidan Bryant

Aidan Bryant AGT All-Stars
"America's Got Talent: All-Stars" finalists: Aidan Bryant Trae Patton/NBC

Aerialist from America's Got Talent Season 16

America's Got Talent: All-Stars continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

