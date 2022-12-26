When Do Kids Go Back to School After Christmas Break 2022?

The long-anticipated Christmas break will allow kids some well-earned time off school to spend with friends and family.

Schools around the world close as teachers and other education staff spend time with their loved ones.

In the U.S., school holiday dates vary by location, such as state, city or district. They can also vary by institution—public and private schools may have different term dates.

As January 1 and 2 are federal holidays, many schools will return around January 3, 2023. Often children break up on Christmas Eve or just before. However, some schools have teacher training days on January 3 and so are closed to students.

For example, for all 3K–12 NYCDOE public schools in New York City, winter recess lasts between the evening of December 23 and January 2, according to the city Department of Education's website. Schools will be closed on Christmas Day too as it is a federal holiday.

Public schools in Maryland will also have Christmas Day through January 3 off.

Atlanta public schools in Georgia will have time off from December 19 and will begin their second semester on January 3, 2023.

In Florida, the winter break varies, but most children return on January 3 or 4, according to Floridasmart.com. Some school districts return as late as January 8 (Miami-Dade, Pinellas) or even January 9 (Citrus, Columbia, Hillsborough, Lafayette, Nassau, Okeechobee) or 10 (Glades, Highlands, Sarasota).

In Los Angeles, California, winter recess extends from December 19 to January 6. Kids in San Francisco are less fortunate, with their holidays being from December 19 to January 3.

In Houston Independent School District in Texas, winter break is from December 22 to January 6. Meanwhile, in Austin, public school students enjoy a longer Christmas holiday between the evening of December 23 and January 10.

Public schools in Chicago, Illinois, have a winter recess from the evening of December 23 to January 9.

Phoenix Central School District in Arizona has Christmas recess from the evening of Friday December 23 to Tuesday January 3.

The school district of Philadelphia has a winter recess from the evening of December 23 to January 4.

In Oklahoma City, public schools will be on winter vacation from the evening of December 16 until January 4.

Indiana public schools will have a vacation from December 21 to January 6, 2023.

If you are unsure of your child's school holiday dates, please contact the school or school district. Alternatively, you can contact your local education department or refer to publicholidays.com, where you can look up a school district's holiday dates.