When Does Ramadan Start and End? Prayer Times and Calendar Details

The holy Islamic month of Ramadan (or Ramazan) begins in mid-March, with millions of Muslims around the world participating in the religious celebration.

During this time, Muslims aim to grow spiritually and become closer to Allah and their loved ones through fasting and abstaining from pleasures. Ramadan is widely seen as a period of introspection through communal prayer in the mosque and the reading of the Quran.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, the core tenets that define the religion.

Over Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the 12-month Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims abstain from vices such as gossiping, smoking and swearing. It is celebrated as a time for a clean start.

Each day of fasting concludes with an iftar—the breaking of the fast—after sunset. Muslims observing Ramadan are not allowed to eat between dawn and dusk.

There are almost four million Muslims live in the U.S., according to Pew Research. The Pew Research Center estimates that by 2040, Islam will be the second largest religion in the country.

Here's a rundown of when the holy month starts and ends, as well as key timings.

When Does Ramadan 2023 Start?

Ramadan is expected to begin in the U.S. on Wednesday, March 22, though the precise timing is based on the sighting of the moon. More specifically, the festivities start when then the Crescent Moon is sighted over Saudi Arabia city Mecca, where the Prophet Muhammad was born.

The timing of Ramadan also varies from country to country because the new moon can sometimes be seen in one country but not yet in another.

Ramadan 2023 Timetable

Every day of Ramadan, Muslims eat the pre-fast meal called the sahoor before the sun rises — it culminates with the day's first prayer, the fajr.

The fast is only broken after the sunsets with the iftar meal, preceding the Maghrib, the day's fourth prayer.

There are five daily prayers throughout the day, the Fajr, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha—in that order. Muslims also recite a special night prayer called the Tarawih.

During Ramadan, days increase in length, meaning the fasting can become more challenging as the time goes on. The last 10 days are considered highly blessed, especially the 27th night which is called laylat al-qadr – the "Night of Power," or the "Night of Destiny," when Muhammed is said to have received the first revelation of the Quran.

The important times of sahoor and iftar, according to E.T. in New York City, are detailed in the table below:

Date Sahoor Iftar March 22 5:40 A.M. 7:11 P.M. March 23 5:38 A.M. 7:12 P.M. March 24 5:36 A.M. 7:13 P.M. March 25 5:34 A.M. 7:14 P.M. March 26 5:33 A.M. 7:15 P.M. March 27 5:31 A.M. 7:16 P.M. March 28 5:29 A.M. 7:17 P.M. March 29 5:27 A.M. 7:18 P.M. March 30 5:25 A.M. 7:19 P.M. March 31 5:24 A.M. 7:20 P.M. April 1 5:22 A.M. 7:21 P.M. April 2 5:20 A.M. 7:23 P.M. April 3 5:18 A.M. 7:24 P.M. April 4 5:16 A.M. 7:25 P.M. April 5 5:15 A.M. 7:26 P.M. April 6 5:13 A.M. 7:27 P.M. April 7 5:11 A.M. 7:28 P.M. April 8 5:09 A.M 7:29 P.M. April 9 5:07 A.M. 7:30 P.M. April 10 5:05 A.M. 7:31 P.M. April 11 5:04 A.M. 7:32 P.M. April 12 5:02 A.M. 7:33 P.M. April 13 5:00 A.M. 7:34 P.M. April 14 4:58 A.M. 7:35 P.M. April 15 4:56 A.M. 7:36 P.M. April 16 4:55 A.M. 7:37 P.M. April 17 4:53 A.M. 7:38 P.M. April 18 4:51 A.M. 7:39 P.M. April 19 4:49 A.M. 7:40 P.M. April 20 4:48 A.M. 7:41 P.M.

When Does Ramadan 2023 End?

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr—the Feast of Breaking the Fast, or simply Eid—officially marks the end of Ramadan.

Ramadan is expected to end on Friday, April 21 in the U.S., but again, the exact timing depends on the sighting of the moon.