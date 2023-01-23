When Is Drake Touring in 2023? Rapper Announces Show and Teases New Music

Drake has teased that he will be embarking on a joint tour with 21 Savage later in 2023.

The two musicians collaborated on a joint album titled Her Loss, which was released in November 2022 and boasted tracks such as "Rich Flex," "Privileged Rappers" and "Major Distribution."

Drake, 36, took to the stage at Harlem's historic Apollo Theater in New York City over the weekend for special SiriusXM concerts on both Saturday and Sunday evening.

The rapper, who in December revealed a large necklace sporting 351.38 carats of diamond across 42 engagement rings, seemingly symbolizing every time he thought about proposing but never did, brought out 21 Savage during his set on Saturday.

During the performance, Drake, full name Aubrey Drake Graham, delighted fans by seemingly announcing the upcoming tour, as well as new music.

Newsweek has everything we know so far about Drake's 2023 tour plans.

When Is Drake Touring in 2023?

While no official tour announcement has been made, Drake reportedly told the audience at the Apollo Theater that he will be going on tour in the summer of 2023.

During his show on Saturday night, Drake brought out 21 Savage, real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, for a number of songs from their 2022 Her Loss album.

According to Variety, Drake told fans between songs: "We're gonna be out on the road this summer."

The publication also reports that the musician hinted at another album coming in 2023, but this time, a solo project.

Following the show, a Twitter account called @WhatsOnRap wrote that the tour will be titled It's All a Blur.

The same account also posted screenshots purporting to be leaked dates, showing that the tour will stop at cities including Chicago, Detroit, Glendale, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Inglewood and Las Vegas.

Drake & 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour Dates 🦉🔪. Y’all pulling up?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/sYudXmI6Zk — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) January 22, 2023

The Apollo Theater show isn't the first time Drake has hinted at his 2023 plans to take his music on the road.

During a guest appearance on Stake's Twitch livestream in December 2022 the star reportedly shared that he was planning on going on tour.

"Ah, man, I can't wait to see the people," he said, per the New York Post.

"It's like one thing to make the music, but to see it is the most gratifying feeling," Drake added. "It's different when you're performing. You look out in the crowd, someone locks eyes with you, and you can just tell it's a moment."

Drake's 2023 tour will be his first since the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour LIVE!, which took place in 2018.

The American tour was co-headlined by Drake and Migos, a group made up of Offset, Quavo and the late Takeoff, who died in November 2022 after being shot outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Since the 2018 tour, Drake has released five albums; Care Package (2019), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), Certified Lover Boy (2021), Honestly, Nevermind (2022) and Her Loss (2022).

Newsweek has contacted a representative for Drake for comment.