When Will Ukraine Receive F-16s? U.S. Deal With NATO Allies Explained

Ukrainian pilots could be flying F-16 fighter jets by early next year after the U.S. formally authorized NATO allies Denmark and the Netherlands to transfer the planes to Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his support for the transfer of F-16 once the training of Ukrainian pilots is complete in a letter to his Dutch and Danish counterparts seen by Reuters.

The fighters will be provided to Ukraine in order to help the country fight the ongoing Russian invasion, which began in February 2022 and has seen the U.S. and its NATO allies supply weapons and other aid to Ukraine.

"I am writing to express the United States' full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and for the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors," Blinken's letter said.

"It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty."

Netherlands' Air Force F-16 jetfighters take part in the NATO exercise as part of the NATO Air Policing mission, in Alliance members' sovereign airspace on July 4, 2023. Ukrainian pilots could be flying F-16s by early next year. JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian pilots will be trained by a coalition of 11 countries in Denmark. The Netherlands and Denmark have been leading efforts to train Ukrainian pilots.

A training center is also expected to be set up in Romania, another NATO member state.

It is not yet entirely clear when the pilot training will be complete or when Ukraine will be able to deploy the fighters, but it appears unlikely they will be deployed this year.

When reached for comment by Newsweek on Friday, the Department of Defense (DOD) provided a statement from Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder, the department's press secretary.

"The U.S. is prepared to support the training effort in coordination with the coalition, and is willing to host training for Ukrainian pilots within the U.S. if the capacity of training is reached in Europe," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Ukraine air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian TV that the country would not be able to deploy F-16s in the autumn or winter of 2023.

"It's already obvious we won't be able to defend Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets during this autumn and winter," Ihnat said.

"We had big hopes for this plane, that it will become part of air defense, able to protect us from Russia's missiles and drones terrorism," he said.

In a Fox News interview last month, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, suggested that Ukraine could receive F-16s by the end of 2023.

"Now look, the F-16s will get there, probably towards the end of the year, but it's not our assessment that F-16s alone would be enough to turn the tide here," Kirby told Fox News' The Story with host Martha MacCallum.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in an interview in July that he expected the first F-16s in Ukrainian airspace by the end of Q1 2024.

"Training should start sometime in August, maybe at the beginning of September. Simultaneously, legal decisions necessary for the transfer of the aircraft and the aircraft themselves will be prepared. I think that if Ukrainian pilots fly the first F-16s in Ukrainian airspace by the end of the first quarter of next year, then this will be according to the schedule," Kuleba said.

Denmark's Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR that Denmark is accelerating the replacement of its F-16 fleet with F-35s by two years with the newer fighter jets operational in Denmark's military by 2025.

"We will also consider whether we should make a concrete donation to Ukraine of the Danish F-16 fighters, and how many there should be," Lund Poulsen said.

Experts have previously told Newsweek that Ukraine would need around 100 well-operated F-16s to have a significant impact on its air force. No country has yet supplied Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

The U.S. has provided around $67.1 billion to Ukraine for defensive capabilities, with a further $46 billion in non-defense aid, including economic and disaster assistance funds and help with refugees. That aid was provided from February 2022 to the end of last year.

DOD has said it has provided $12.1 billion in security assistance to Kyiv since the start of 2023 and on August 14, DOD announced the latest $200 million package, including Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS munitions.