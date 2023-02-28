Where Is Hoda Kotb? Host Shares Cryptic Message Amid 'Today' Absence

Hoda Kotb shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account on Monday, as her ongoing unexplained absence from Today and Today with Hoda and Jenna sparks concern among fans.

The beloved broadcaster, 58, was last seen on screens during the February 20 President's Day broadcast of Today with Hoda and Jenna, though that holiday episode was shot on February 17—the same day as her last live appearance.

In Kotb's absence, a host of personalities under NBC's Today banner have been filling in on her behalf. Today's third-hour co-host Craig Melvin and World News Tonight anchor Tom Llamas joined Savannah Guthrie on the main show. Meanwhile, the fourth hour has seen Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones host alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

While she hasn't been seen on TV, Kotb also hasn't been heard on her Today channel podcast Making Space; new episodes are usually released at 4 a.m. each Monday. The most recent episode was released on February 20.

During their respective third and fourth hours of Today, neither Guthrie not Bush Hagar specified why Kotb has been absent from her role, simply saying that she's "out," or introducing the temporary co-hosts as being "in" for the star that day.

While TV personality Kotb also hasn't addressed her absence directly, she has been sharing a series of cryptic posts on her Instagram account.

On Monday, she posted a photo of the words "Choose Hope" above clouds, adding a pair of red heart emojis as her caption.

The day before, she shared a post that read: "Sometimes miracles are just people with kind hearts," and wished everyone a "Happy Sunday" in the caption.

Further posts shared by Kotb in recent days have referred to the passing of "dark clouds" and being "brave" and "strong."

The posts have sparked an outpouring of concern from fans, one of whom wrote: "Today show just isn't the same without you! I hope you're ok, but boy if they are letting you go.. people are going to drop like [flies] watching Today. We Love Hoda!"

"Ok. Seriously...what is going on with you?" commented another. "I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence and these posts...worried about you."

"Hoda, we are really worried about you," another fan wrote. "Take all the time you need, but I know I collectively speak for everyone when I say we pray you and yours are ok! We miss you!"

"I'm off social media for Lent but came to your site [because] I'm worried," said another. "Hoping your absence is for happy reasons and not worrisome ones. We love you."

"Did you get another baby, Hoda? This is usually what happens when you go missing for 2 [weeks]. Sure hope, it's something good," said another, in reference to Kotb having adopted two daughters with former fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Kotb is a longtime employee of NBC News. She joined the network in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline. In 2008, she began co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford. Before that, she began her career anchoring and reporting local news in New Orleans and Fort Meyers, Florida.

In November 2017, Kotb stepped in as an interim replacement for Matt Lauer, after he was fired from the show amid sexual harassment allegations. Her position was made permanent in January 2018.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives of Kotb and Today for comment.