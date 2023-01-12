Where Do Oscar Frontrunners Stand Now After Golden Globe Results?

Awards season is in full swing, and it's giving clues as to who might be the big winners come Oscars night.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards produced plenty of shocks on Tuesday night, which gives us several clues as to who will walk away with a statuette when the Academy Awards are held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

As usual, the Golden Globes ceremony was full of incidents, both comedic and dramatic. Jerrod Carmichael opened up old Hollywood wounds, Eddie Murphy brought the house down, and one winner was too drunk to give the speech he wanted to.

Acting Categories

One of the biggest shocks on Golden Globes night was Austin Butler, 31, winning best performance in a motion picture – drama for his role as Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis. For months, people have expected Brendan Fraser, 54, to sweep up as best actor in this awards season for his role in The Whale.

All is not lost for Fraser, though, as the Globes often award the financially profitable movies over the artier efforts. It's reminiscent of the 2020 ceremony when Taron Egerton, 33, won the Golden Globe for best performance in a motion picture – musical or comedy for his performance as Elton John in Rocketman.

However, he failed to secure a nomination for an Academy Award in 2020. This came a year after Rami Malek, 41, won the best actor Oscar for playing Queen singer Freddie Mercury in the musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

As it stands, bookmakers still have Fraser as the favorite to win the Oscar. We'll get onto the odds later on.

Angela Bassett, 64, made history when she won the best supporting actress award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It marked the first time an actor has received a Golden Globe nomination, and win, for a role in a Marvel movie.

Irish actress Kerry Condon, 40, remains the favorite for the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin, but Bassett's odds have shortened after Tuesday's result.

The other winners in the acting categories were less surprising, and may be a better indicator as to what the results will be on Oscars night.

Cate Blanchett, 53, won for Tár, and she's the heavy favorite for the Oscar, too. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan won in their acting categories for Everything Everywhere All At Once, suggesting they will receive Academy Award nominations. Quan is favorite to win the Oscar, too, as best supporting actor.

Best Picture Contenders

The Globes hand out an award to the best movie in the drama category, and another to the best in a musical or comedy category. In 2023, the winners of these prizes were Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, and Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

These two highly rated movies are expected to receive nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards for best picture. Bookmakers also have Everything Everywhere All At Once as one of the frontrunners in that category.

Spielberg won best director at the Golden Globes, while McDonagh won best screenplay, and the pair are likely to be nominated in both categories again at the Oscars. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka the Daniels, are likely to be nominated in the two categories for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Current Favorites at the Academy Awards

We won't highlight the specific odds being offered by different bookmakers here, as they marginally differ in terms of the standout favorite, and the prices will fluctuate between now and when the winner is announced on March 12, 2023.

Instead, we'll list the top three in each category, as they'll likely remain the favorites between now and then.

Best Picture

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director